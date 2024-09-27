AMMO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AMMO, Inc. on Behalf of AMMO Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AMMO, Inc. (“AMMO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POWW) on behalf of AMMO stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AMMO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 24, 2024, after market hours, AMMO announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned “at the request of the Board.” Additionally, the Company disclosed that it is conducting an independent investigation into its “internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal years 2020 through 2023.”

On this news, AMMO’s stock price fell sharply during after-hours trading, thereby injuring investors.

