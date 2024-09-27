SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 27, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Solana Account Recycling,' Enabling Users to Easily Reclaim Unused SOL

OKX Wallet today launched its Solana Token Account Recycling feature, enabling users to effortlessly close unused token accounts and reclaim SOL stored as rent, maximizing the utility of their funds and streamlining wallet management.

Key features and benefits:

Maximized SOL utilization: Users can now reclaim SOL stored in unused token accounts, preventing loss of funds due to Solana's rental mechanism

The feature is particularly beneficial for:

Solana users: Those who frequently transact on Solana and may have accumulated multiple token accounts

This announcement comes after OKX recently unveiled its reimagined Wallet, with key enhancements including a new interface, expanded token discovery for millions of cryptocurrencies and collectibles, and access to more than 100 blockchains and thousands of DeFi products.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



