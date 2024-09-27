REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 27, 2024, 8.00am CET / 2.00am ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On September 24, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons indicating that BlackRock Advisors, LLC went below the 3% threshold on September 20, 2024. As of such date, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) held 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,043,221 shares and 73,200 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on September 20, 2024 (34,373,015).

The notification dated September 23, 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : September 20, 2024

: September 20, 2024 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 34,373,015

: 34,373,015 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 1,071,561 1,016,861 2.96% BlackRock Fund Advisors 46 46 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,080 1,080 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 25,242 25,234 0.07% Subtotal 1,097,929 1,043,221 3.03% TOTAL 1,043,221 0 3.03% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 72,300 0.21% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 900 0.00% physical TOTAL 73,200 0.21%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1,116,421 3.25%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :





BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

Additional information : The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Advisors, LLC going below 3%.





Contact:

Nyxoah

Loic Moreau, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Attachment