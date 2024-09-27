Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) Market Research 2024 Featuring Thryv Therapeutics and Vertex: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) Market Assessment: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market. It includes a disease overview, epidemiology (US and EU5), current treatment, unmet needs, pipeline and access and reimbursement chapter.

Key takeaways from the report:



Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is a rare congenital cardiac arrhythmia characterized by a prolonged recovery in cardiac action potential that can cause deadly arrhythmias.



According to LQTS experts interviewed, most cases of LQTS, especially LQTS type 1, are well-controlled by the current standard of care - beta blockers - despite less the less-than-ideal side effects they cause (e.g., fatigue, depression, decreased libido). However, for high-risk patients that experience breakthrough events despite maximal tolerated beta blocker treatment, physicians turn to surgical options that include implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) or left cardiac sympathetic denervation (LCSD). While surgical options are largely effective at controlling symptoms (LCSD) or reliably correcting potentially fatal arrhythmias (ICD), these approaches are used as a last resort and come with notable limitations such as:

Consequently, there is a need for additional pharmaceutical treatments to reduce the reliance upon surgical options for refractory patients. Additionally, while a large majority of patients are well-managed by beta blockers, up to half of these patients struggle with the side effects and could benefit from a better-tolerated treatment option. Unfortunately for LQTS patients, the clinical pipeline is sparse, with only one industry-sponsored drug in development therefore it will likely be 5 or more years before any new treatments become available.



Topics covered in this report:

Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets

Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments

Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment

Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps

Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs

Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing

Key Topics Covered:



1. DISEASE OVERVIEW

LQTS subtypes

Comparison of the three most common LQTS subtypes

2. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATIONS

Disease definition

Diagnosed prevalent cases of LQTS by region

Incidence of LQTS

Prevalence of LQTS

Diagnosis and drug treatment rates

Diagnosed incident and prevalent LQTS cases in the US and EU5

Most common subtypes of LQTS

Proportion of LQTS patients with the three most common subtypes

Description of LQTS subtypes

3. DIAGNOSIS & CURRENT TREATMENT

Diagnosis overview

Diagnosis flow of LQTS patients

Risk stratification is an important prognostic tool for LQTS

Factors considered in patient risk status

LQTS has evolved from an often-deadly diagnosis to a chronically managed condition

Treatment overview

Treatment goals for LQTS - physician versus patient priorities

Treatment flow for LQTS

Treatment algorithm for LQTS

Comparison of approved treatments for LQTS

Opportunity for better treatments exist for certain groups of high-risk or intolerant patients

KOL estimates of the proportion LQTS patients that are poorly managed

Standard of care - upside and downside

Disease burden and key treatment dynamics that shape disease management in LQTS

Must-know LQTS treatment dynamics for now and the future

No significant changes are anticipated to disrupt the LQTS market in the foreseeable future

Important dynamics of LQTS market evolution

4. UNMET NEED

Overview

High unmet need patient types

5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Looking backward

Looking forward

Evolution of pharmaceutical targets for LQTS

There is only one industry sponsored clinical trial in LQTS

Comparison of active trials for LQTS

Physician insights on various potential LQTS therapies

Opportunity for novel therapy in LQTS

6. VALUE & ACCESS

Overview

Comparison of treatment pricing, U.S.

Pricing analogue; camzyos (mavacamten) for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Typical U.S. commercial payer coverage

7. METHODOLOGY

Primary market research approach

Epidemiology methodology

Long QT syndrome disease definition

Long QT syndrome incidence estimates

Long QT syndrome prevalence estimates

References

Companies Featured

Thryv Therapeutics

Vertex

