Hydrocolloids Market Global Forecast Report to 2035: A Growing Market Driven by Growing Demand for Clean-Label Additive Solutions that are Naturally Sourced

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocolloids Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Hydrocolloid, Area of Application, Function of Hydrocolloid, Source of Hydrocolloid and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydrocolloids Market is valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Hydrocolloids represent a category of additives extensively utilized across various sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, oil drilling, and textiles. Their unique gelation properties make them valuable as gelling agents, thickening agents, emulsifiers, and stabilizers, particularly in the food industry. With the increasing consumption of fast and convenience foods, concerns regarding the health implications of these products have risen. Hydrocolloids serve as effective additives to enhance fiber content, which can lower the glycemic index and fat content in food items.

In the pharmaceutical sector, hydrocolloids are employed as stabilizing agents for drug formulations due to their ability to maintain stability. A prominent application of hydrocolloids in this industry is in the development of controlled-release drug formulations, which facilitate a gradual and sustained release of medication, resulting in extended therapeutic effects. Additionally, hydrocolloids are utilized in wound dressings and transdermal drug delivery systems.

Driven by the growing demand for clean-label additive solutions that are naturally sourced, along with the capacity of hydrocolloids to prolong the shelf life of widely consumed convenience foods, the hydrocolloids market is expected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of hydrocolloid manufacturers, featuring analysis based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A detailed estimate of the current market size, current opportunity, and the future growth potential of the hydrocolloid market over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends and through hydrocolloids production data, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the hydrocolloids industry. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the hydrocolloids market growth.

Detailed projections of the current and future hydrocolloids industry size across type of hydrocolloid, such as Gelatin, Pectin, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Gum, Arabic, Alginates, Agar, Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), Microcrystalline cellulose and Others.

Detailed projections of the current and future hydrocolloids market across area of application, such as Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Others.

Detailed projections of the current and future hydrocolloid market across function of hydrocolloid, such as Gelling Agent, Thickening Agent, Stabilizing Agent and Others.

Detailed projections of the current and future hydrocolloids industry size across sources of hydrocolloid, such as Plants, Microbial, Seaweed, Synthetic and Animals.

Detailed projections of the current and future hydrocolloids domain across key geographical regions.

Leading Market Companies

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargil

Ashland

Nexira

Darling Ingredients

BASF

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

CP Kelco

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Structure of Hydrocolloids

5.3. Functions of Hydrocolloids

5.4. Commonly Used Hydrocolloids

5.4.1. Carrageenan

5.4.2. Gelatin

5.4.3. Pectin

5.4.4. Xanthan Gum

5.4.5. Guar Gum

5.4.6. Locust Bean Gum

5.4.7. Carboxymethyl Cellulose

5.4.8. Alginate

5.4.9. Gum Arabic / Acacia Gum

5.5. Source of Hydrocolloids

5.6. Advantages of Hydrocolloids

5.7. Applications of Hydrocolloids

5.8. Future Perspectives

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: HYDROCOLLOIDS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Hydrocolloids: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Hydrocolloid

6.2.2. Analysis by Source of Hydrocolloid

6.2.3. Analysis by Function of Hydrocolloid

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Formulation

6.2.5. Analysis by End Users

6.2.6. Analysis by Function of Hydrocolloid and End-users

6.3. Hydrocolloids Producers: Overall Market Landscape

7. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

8. GLOBAL HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Global Hydrocolloids Market, Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

8.4. Key Market Segmentations

9. HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET, BY TYPE OF HYDROCOLLOIDS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Hydrocolloids Market: Distribution by Type of Hydrocolloids, 2024 and 2035

9.3.1. Gelatin: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.2. Pectin: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.3. Guar Gum: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.4. Xanthan Gum: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.5. Carrageenan: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.6. Gum Arabic: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.7. Alginates: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.8. Agar: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.9. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC): Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.10. Microcrystalline cellulose: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.3.11. Other Hydrocolloids: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10. HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET, BY AREA OF APPLICATION

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.3. Hydrocolloids Market: Distribution by Area of Application, 2024 and 2035

10.3.1. Food and Beverages: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.1. Dairy and Frozen Foods: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.2. Meat and seafood: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.3. Bakery: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.4. Confectionary: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.5. Beverages: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.1.6. Other Application: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.2. Cosmetics: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.3. Pharmaceuticals: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

10.3.4. Others: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11. HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET, BY FUNCTIONs

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Hydrocolloids Market: Distribution by Functions, 2024 and 2035

11.3.1. Gelling: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11.3.2. Thickening: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11.3.3. Stabilizing: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11.3.4. Other Functions: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12. HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET, BY SOURCE

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Hydrocolloids Market: Distribution by Source, 2024 and 2035

12.3.1. Plant: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12.3.2. Animal: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12.3.3. Seaweed: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12.3.4. Synthetic: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12.3.5. Microbial: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

13. HYDROCOLLOIDS MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Hydrocolloids Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2024 and 2035



