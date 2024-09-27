Financial Analytics Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2024-2030 - Expanding Use of Analytic Tools for Fraud Detection and Prevention in Financial Transactions

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Financial Analytics was estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Deloitte Consulting LLP, FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation), Hitachi Consulting Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the financial analytics market is driven by several factors that are reshaping how businesses operate and make decisions. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. These technologies enable companies to process vast amounts of financial data in real-time, allowing for more precise forecasting, risk assessment, and decision-making. As more organizations realize the competitive advantages these technologies offer, there has been a significant surge in the demand for financial analytics solutions that incorporate them.



Another factor fueling market growth is the shift toward cloud-based analytics platforms. Cloud technology has made financial analytics more accessible, offering scalability and flexibility that traditional on-premise solutions cannot match. This shift is particularly advantageous for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now have the ability to leverage high-level financial analytics without the need for extensive infrastructure investments. In addition, the rise of data-driven decision-making across industries such as banking, retail, and healthcare has contributed to the growing need for advanced financial analytics. Companies in these sectors are increasingly using financial analytics to optimize pricing strategies, enhance customer experiences, and manage operational risks, further driving market expansion.



Moreover, evolving consumer behaviors are playing a crucial role in shaping the financial analytics market. As consumers demand more personalized and efficient services, businesses are using financial analytics to tailor their offerings to individual customer needs. In the banking industry, for example, financial institutions are leveraging analytics to offer personalized investment advice and financial products. Finally, regulatory pressures, especially in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, are pushing companies to adopt advanced financial analytics solutions to comply with stringent reporting and compliance standards. Together, these factors are propelling the rapid growth of the financial analytics market, making it an essential tool for modern businesses looking to thrive in a data-driven world.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$17.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.5%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $3.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Hitachi Consulting Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Symphony Teleca

Tableau Software, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Utilization of Financial Analytics in Retail Banking for Personalized Service Offerings

Application in Capital Markets to Enhance Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Adoption of Financial Analytics in Credit Management to Assess Borrower Solvency

Expanding Use of Analytic Tools for Fraud Detection and Prevention in Financial Transactions

Integration of Financial Analytics in Public Sector Budgeting and Fiscal Policy Development

Application in Wealth Management for Optimized Asset Allocation and Performance Tracking

Deployment of Analytics in Financial Audit and Compliance Monitoring

