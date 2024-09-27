Malaysia Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44.5% to 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in Malaysia is expected to grow by 36.6% annually to reach US$1.29 billion in 2024.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 44.5% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.29 billion in 2024 to reach US$8.16 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|44.5%
|Regions Covered
|Malaysia
Scope
Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
- Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Malaysia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
- Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
- Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Malaysia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
- Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
- Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Malaysia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
- Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Malaysia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Malaysia Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
- Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
