Mobile Gambling Market Assessment and Investment Opportunities, 2030 - Betting Market Will Reach $103.5 Billion, Poker Market to Experience 10.5% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Gambling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Gambling was estimated at US$84.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$173.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 888 Holdings PLC, Bet-at-home.com, Betfair Group PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the mobile gambling market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations that enhance user experience, the increasing availability of cost-effective mobile internet, and broader regulatory acceptance of online gambling. As smartphones become more advanced and pervasive, the ease and appeal of gambling from these devices continue to rise. Operators are also capitalizing on data analytics to offer personalized gaming experiences, thereby increasing user engagement and loyalty.

Additionally, the expansion of 5G technology is expected to further boost the market by enabling faster and more reliable internet connections, reducing latency issues during live betting and gaming sessions. These factors, combined with an increasing cultural acceptance of gambling and strategic marketing efforts by operators, ensure sustained growth in the mobile gambling sector.



Key Trends & Drivers Summarized

What Is Driving the Popularity of Mobile Gambling?

How Are Regulatory Changes Shaping the Mobile Gambling Landscape?

What Technological Innovations Are Propelling the Mobile Gambling Industry?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Betting segment, which is expected to reach US$103.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.5%. The Poker segment is also set to grow at 10.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $22.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.1% CAGR to reach $40.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Mobile Gambling Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Mobile Gambling Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile Gambling Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured):

888 Holdings PLC

Bet-at-home.com

Betfair Group PLC

Betsson AB

Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment

Kindred Group PLC

Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd

Net Entertainment

Paddy Power Betfair PLC

William Hill PLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $84.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Mobile Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Legalization of Online Gambling Drives Mobile Platform Adoption

Increasing Smartphone Penetration Accelerates Mobile Gambling User Base

Integration of AR and VR Technologies Enhances Mobile Gambling Experience

Advancements in Payment Security Boost Confidence in Mobile Gambling

Rise of Social Gambling Apps Expands Market Reach

Consumer Demand for Convenience Propels Mobile Gambling Innovations

5G Deployment and Its Influence on Mobile Gambling Performance

Mobile User Interface Innovations Drive User Engagement

Gamification of Mobile Gambling Apps to Increase User Retention

Loyalty Programs and Their Effect on Mobile Gambling Loyalty

Growing Role of Machine Learning and AI in Creating Personalized Gambling Experiences

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p093p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment