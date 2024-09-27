Gas Utilities North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2024

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Utilities North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Gas Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The gas utilities industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $2,78,315.5 million in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 6% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the gas utilities industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $2,52,741.7 million in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $17.78 and $7.79 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the gas utilities industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $3,01,852.6 million in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $27.85 and $8.68 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Gas Utilities

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Gas Utilities in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Gas Utilities in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Gas Utilities in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. Enbridge Gas Inc.

9.2. Atco Ltd

9.3. Fortis Inc.

9.4. Naturgy Energy Group SA

9.5. Petroleos Mexicanos

9.6. Atmos Energy Corporation

9.7. Southern Company Gas

9.8. Pacific Gas and Electric Co

9.9. PetroChina Company Limited

9.10. E.ON SE

9.11. Novatek

9.12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

9.13. GAIL (India) Limited

9.14. British Gas Ltd

9.15. Electricite de France SA

9.16. Engie SA

9.17. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

9.18. Daigas Energy Co Ltd

9.19. Toho Gas Co Ltd

9.20. E.ON UK Plc

9.21. Ovo Energy Ltd

9.22. Equinor ASA.

9.23. Total Direct Energie SA

9.24. EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G.

9.25. WINGAS GmbH

9.26. RWE AG

