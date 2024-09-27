Tobacco & Tobacco Products Global Industry Guide 2024

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco & Tobacco Products Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tobacco and Tobacco Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The tobacco and tobacco products market consists of the retail sale of cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, and smoking tobacco. The cigarettes segment consists of filter cigarettes and plain cigarettes. The cigars and cigarillos segment comprises large cigars and small cigars. Similarly, the smokeless tobacco segment consists of pipe tobacco and fine cut tobacco (FCT) and the smoking tobacco segment includes snuff/snus and chewing tobacco products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

The global Tobacco & Tobacco Products market had total revenues of $845.37 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 4.23 trillion pieces in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $994.71 billion by the end of 2028.

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global tobacco and tobacco products market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global tobacco and tobacco products market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global tobacco and tobacco products market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global tobacco and tobacco products market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Tobacco & Tobacco Products

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis



7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data



8 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis



11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data



12 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis



13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data



14 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis



15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data



16 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis



17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data



18 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis



19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data



20 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis



21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data



22 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis



23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data



24 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis



25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data



26 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis



27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data



28 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis



29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data



30 Company Profiles

30.1. China National Tobacco Corporation

30.2. Philip Morris International Inc.

30.3. Japan Tobacco Inc.

30.4. British American Tobacco p.l.c.

30.5. Imperial Brands Plc

30.6. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

30.7. ITC Ltd

30.8. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

30.9. VST Industries Ltd

30.10. Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

30.11. PT Suryaduta Investama

30.12. PT Djarum

30.13. Altria Group, Inc.

