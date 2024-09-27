Tobacco & Tobacco Products Global Industry Guide 2024

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco & Tobacco Products Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tobacco and Tobacco Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The tobacco and tobacco products market consists of the retail sale of cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, and smoking tobacco. The cigarettes segment consists of filter cigarettes and plain cigarettes. The cigars and cigarillos segment comprises large cigars and small cigars. Similarly, the smokeless tobacco segment consists of pipe tobacco and fine cut tobacco (FCT) and the smoking tobacco segment includes snuff/snus and chewing tobacco products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.
- The global Tobacco & Tobacco Products market had total revenues of $845.37 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023.
- Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 4.23 trillion pieces in 2023.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $994.71 billion by the end of 2028.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global tobacco and tobacco products market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global tobacco and tobacco products market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global tobacco and tobacco products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global tobacco and tobacco products market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Tobacco & Tobacco Products
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
30.1. China National Tobacco Corporation
30.2. Philip Morris International Inc.
30.3. Japan Tobacco Inc.
30.4. British American Tobacco p.l.c.
30.5. Imperial Brands Plc
30.6. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
30.7. ITC Ltd
30.8. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
30.9. VST Industries Ltd
30.10. Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd
30.11. PT Suryaduta Investama
30.12. PT Djarum
30.13. Altria Group, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fvg6k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.