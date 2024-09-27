Cote d'Ivoire Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Orange Cote d'Ivoire, MTN Cote d'Ivoire, Moov Cote d'Ivoire, Canal, and StarTimes

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cote d'Ivoire Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cote d'Ivoire Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report," provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Cote d'Ivoire today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Cote d'Ivoire will grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, supported by revenue growth across mobile data, pay-TV, and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8%. This growth will be driven by rising mobile internet subscriptions, growth in data consumption and increase in mobile data ARPU.

Fixed broadband revenue will also grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2023-2028, driven by expanding coverage facilitated by the government's national development plan. Pay-TV service revenue will at grow at a CAGR of 4%, driven by increase in DTH and IPTV subscriptions over the forecast period.

Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Cote d'Ivoire will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8%. This growth will be driven by rising mobile internet subscriptions, growth in data consumption and increase in mobile data ARPU.

3G was the leading mobile technology in 2023. 5G services is expected to be commercially available in 2025.

MTN Cote d'Ivoire held the leading position in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2023.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Cote d'Ivoire.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix



Companies Featured

Orange Cote d'Ivoire

MTN Cote d'Ivoire

Moov Cote d'Ivoire

Canal

StarTimes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl61im

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.