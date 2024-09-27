Algeria Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by an AAGR of 4.1% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algeria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Algerian construction industry is expected to grow by 2.9% in real terms in 2024, driven by investments in transport, housing, and institutional construction projects

In December 2023, as part of the Finance Bill 2024, DZD848 billion ($6.1 billion) was allocated to the healthcare sector, DZD313.52 billion ($2.3 billion) for the construction of 460,000 housing units, and DZD60 billion ($430.9 million) for the construction of roads. According to the government estimates, the country has 326 education and healthcare projects in the pipeline, as of June 2024. However, the construction industry is expected to face challenges in 2024, owing to monetary policy tightening, and project cancellations, amid political uncertainty.



The construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2025 and 2028, supported by the government's plan to produce 27% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. The government is estimated to develop 22,000MW of energy capacity in the country by 2030. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in the development of oil and gas and hydrocarbon projects. The government plans to invest DZD7 trillion ($50 billion) in the hydrocarbons sector by 2027.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Algeria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urutb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.