Energy Transition in Oil and Gas Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Strategies and Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Industry Trends

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Energy Transition in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report focuses on energy transition developments within the oil and gas industry. It explores various strategies and opportunities available for the industry to embrace and implement energy transition initiatives. The report provides an analysis of how energy transition can be integrated across the oil and gas value chain, identifying key players and their roles in this evolving landscape.

Worsening climate change related catastrophes have resulted in stronger calls to mitigate emissions. Energy transition routes for the oil and gas industry include carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen production, renewable power generation, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, and other low-carbon fuels. In 2020, several oil and gas companies announced ambitious energy transition targets. However, the hype around energy transition has significantly subsided going into 2024.

Additionally, the report offers an overview of the competitive positions held by major oil and gas companies, as well as equipment and services providers, in relation to the energy transition theme. This analysis helps to understand how different stakeholders are positioning themselves in the market as they shift toward more sustainable and renewable energy practices.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Our energy transition framework

Low-carbon transition fuels

Zero-carbon technologies

Emission mitigation technologies

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Global emissions overview

Oil and gas industry commitments towards energy transition

Competitive landscape

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Carbon capture and storage

Low carbon hydrogen

Electric vehicle charging

Renewable power

Energy storage

Biofuels

Oilfield equipment and services

Companies

Oil and gas companies

Oilfield equipment and services companies

Glossary

