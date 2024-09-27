Germany Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Register an AAGR of 2.4% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Transport Infrastructure, and Renewable Energy

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Germany is expected to decline by 5.8% in real terms in 2024, owing to increasing insolvencies, high inflation, high interest rates, and a decline in manufacturing activities amid low industrial demand.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the total number of enterprises that applied for insolvency proceedings rose by 27.6% year-on-year (YoY) during the first two months of 2024. The continued weakness in the residential construction sector is expected to further weigh on the industry's growth in 2024. According to the Destatis, the total number of residential building permits issued in the country fell by 22.4% YoY in the first three months of 2024, falling from 38,887 in January-March 2023 to 26,301 in January-March 2024.



The German construction industry is expected to register an average annual rate of 2.4% between 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. The government plans to install 70GW of offshore wind power by 2045, and have 30GW of offshore wind turbines installed in the North and Baltic Seas, up from 8.5GW in 2023. In February 2024, the Finance Ministry, as well as the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, announced the New Power Plant Strategy. As part of the strategy, the government plans to construct 10GW of natural gas power plants that will later be converted to hydrogen.

The government aims to shut down the country's coal-fired power plants, aiding the transition to clean energy. As part of the strategy, the government aims to invest between EUR15 billion ($15.9 billion) and EUR20 billion ($21.2 billion) in subsidies for the construction of power plants and initial hydrogen operation. The conversion to hydrogen is expected between 2035 and 2040. In April 2024, the German state-owned railway infrastructure company DB InfraGO AG launched a significant infrastructure program to renew Germany's railway network in 2024.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Germany, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyjl3e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.