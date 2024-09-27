US Army Bowl National Combine Returns for 3rd Annual Event Powered by Signing Day Sports

Event to generate upfront revenue through registration fees and apparel sales



Expected to be the largest attended combine in the country in 2024

Event to be held at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility in Frisco, TX

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announces the 3rd Annual US Army Bowl National Combine, powered by Signing Day Sports. Set to take place from December 18-21, 2024, at The Star, the state-of-the-art Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility in Frisco, Texas, this year’s combine is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, making it the largest football combine in the nation for 2024.

In addition to creating an invaluable opportunity for aspiring football players, this event generates upfront revenue for the Company through event registration fees and promotion of the Company’s apparel sales by offering exclusive merchandise to both participants and fans.

The US Army Bowl National Combine will lead up to the prestigious US Army National High School All-Star Game, where elite student-athletes from across the country will showcase their skills. During the three-day event, Signing Day Sports anticipates the integration of more than 1,500 student-athletes into the Signing Day sports app, offering enhanced visibility to college recruiters and professional scouts.

“We are thrilled to run this year’s U.S. Army National Combine at such a world-class venue,” said Jeff Hecklinski, President of Signing Day Sports. “With the momentum from our growing community and the expected participation of top high school athletes from the classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028, we anticipate this to be a record-setting event both in terms of attendance and talent on display.”

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports .

