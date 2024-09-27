Lyra Therapeutics to Present Study Results for LYR-210 and LYR-220 in Two Presentations at the ARS and AAO-HNS Annual Meetings

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), (“Lyra” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting anti-inflammatory therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that the Company will present results from the Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN 1 study for LYR-210, the company’s lead product candidate for CRS, at the 70th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS), taking place September 27-28 in Miami. The Company will also present additional results from the Phase 2 BEACON study for LYR-220 in adult patients with CRS who have had prior ethmoid sinus surgery at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), taking place September 28 - October 1 in Miami.



A poster presentation on LYR-210 will be featured at the ARS Annual Meeting and an oral presentation on LYR-220 will be featured at the AAO-HNS Annual Meeting.

Presentation Details:

Poster Presentation

American Rhinologic Society (ARS) 2024 Annual Meeting

Title: Efficacy and safety of LYR-210 for CRS from the pivotal Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN 1 trial

Presenting Author: Vineeta Belanger, PhD, Lyra Therapeutics

Date and Time: Poster Session, Friday, September 27th at 1:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Scientific Oral Presentation

American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) 2024 Annual Meeting

Title: LYR-220 24-Week Steroid-Eluting Sinus Insert Improves Smell and Sleep in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Presenting Author: Zachary M. Soler, MD, MSc, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Date and Time: Sunday, September 29th at 1:06 p.m. ET

Session: Rhinology/Allergy (1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET)

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory sinonasal implants for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra Therapeutics is developing therapies for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210, the company’s lead product, is a bioabsorbable nasal implant designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and is intended to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy (7500µg mometasone furoate) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS with a single administration. LYR-210, being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, is intended for patients with standard anatomy, primarily patients who have not undergone ethmoid sinus surgery. The company’s therapies are intended to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the date, time and details of the presentations at ARS and AAO-HNS. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2024 and its other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

Contact Information:

Jason Cavalier, Chief Financial Officer

917.584.7668

jcavalier@lyratx.com

Media Contact:

Kathryn Morris, The Yates Network LLC

914.204.6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com