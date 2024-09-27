Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Strategic Industry Research Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate was estimated at US$12.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Key insights highlight the significant growth trajectory of the High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (HEVA) segment, projected to reach US$7.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%. The Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (LEVA) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the next eight years.

In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated to be worth $3.2 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $4.1 billion by 2030. Other key regions showing growth include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report provides a detailed market analysis covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It offers competitive insights by outlining the presence of major players across different regions. Understanding future trends and market drivers will help identify new revenue opportunities and strategic business decisions.

The report features comprehensive market data, including annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030, as well as company profiles of leading players like Advanced Polymers, Celanese Corporation, and Daicel Miraizu Ltd. Additionally, it offers one year of complimentary updates to keep readers informed about the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





