33 Medical Wins 2024 Best Technology in Spine Award for Innovative NuvoDisc® Device

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33 Medical, Inc., a leader in cutting-edge spinal health innovations, is proud to announce that its NuvoDisc® medical device has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best Technology in Spine Award. This accolade recognizes the NuvoDisc® as a revolutionary advancement in the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD), offering hope and relief for millions of patients worldwide.



The NuvoDisc™ was developed by a team of world-renowned interventional pain and spine surgeons, including Jon Obray, M.D., Rick Obray, M.D., Derek Frieden, M.D., John Edwards and Mark Stouffer, M.D. These physicians, highly regarded in their respective fields, collaborated to create a solution for patients suffering from debilitating pain and immobility caused by degenerative disc disease, a condition affecting the spine’s intervertebral discs.

A New Era in Spinal Health with Microgel Technology

NuvoDisc™ represents a next-generation technology that is redefining spine care. The device features a proprietary combination of PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate) microspheres and Pluronic hydrogel, establishing a new category of treatment termed a “microgel”. This cutting-edge microgel technology offers several key advantages over traditional approaches:

• Precision Delivery & Controlled Performance : The PMMA microspheres are designed to provide precision placement within the intervertebral disc space, delivering mechanical support and promoting structural integrity.

• Enhanced Biocompatibility & Flexibility : The Pluronic hydrogel component complements the microspheres by offering greater flexibility and biocompatibility, allowing the disc to retain its natural movement and flexibility while maintaining long-term durability.

• A New Category in Disc Treatment : By combining these advanced materials, NuvoDisc™ is the first of its kind in the emerging “microgel” category, setting a new standard for the non-surgical treatment of degenerative disc disease.

Innovative Benefits to Patients

Designed with patient outcomes in mind, NuvoDisc® offers a minimally invasive treatment option, reducing the need for complex and extensive surgeries. Patients with degenerative disc disease often endure severe pain, reduced mobility, and limited quality of life. The NuvoDisc® works by:

• Restoring Spinal Function : It is designed to restore height and natural movement to the affected disc space, improving patients’ spinal alignment and overall function.

• Minimizing Recovery Time : The innovative, less invasive nature of NuvoDisc™ means shorter recovery times and a faster return to daily activities, compared to traditional spine surgeries.

• Pain Relief: By reducing pressure on adjacent structures, NuvoDisc™ can significantly alleviate chronic pain, allowing patients to regain their quality of life.

• Durability : Made from state-of-the-art materials, the device is built to last, offering a long-term solution for those suffering from DDD.

“This award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the remarkable potential of NuvoDisc® to transform the lives of those suffering from degenerative disc disease,” said Wesley Sierk, Founder and Board Chairman of 33 Medical, Inc. “We are honored to be recognized for this innovation, and we are excited to continue our mission of improving spinal health with cutting-edge technology.”

The Best Technology in Spine Award is a highly coveted honor in the medical device industry, recognizing groundbreaking innovations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in spine care. 33 Medical, Inc. was selected for this award due to the NuvoDisc® device’s ability to address a significant unmet medical need, as well as the excellence demonstrated in the development process by its team of esteemed physicians.

For more information about the NuvoDisc® and other products by 33 Medical, Inc., please visit www.33medicalinc.com

About 33 Medical, Inc.

33 Medical, Inc. is a leading developer of innovative spinal health solutions dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life. With a focus on advanced medical devices for treating degenerative spine conditions, 33 Medical combines cutting-edge technology with clinical expertise to deliver impactful solutions for patients worldwide.

Business and Media Inquiries:

Jeff Zissleman

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

33 Medical, Inc.

jeff@33medicalinc.com

408-891-4313