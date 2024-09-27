Peptide Therapeutics Market to Witness 5.94% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Peptide Therapeutics Market will attain the value of USD 68.4 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The adoption of peptide therapies will affect the increased incidence of cancer as well as metabolic diseases such as osteoporosis, obesity and diabetes. Advanced peptides are currently being developed and modified to treat COVID-19. Researchers from around the world are searching for compounds that reduce infectious conditions or inhibit mechanisms involved in the acute and recurrent respiratory infections. Peptide drugs containing chemically synthesized polypeptides larger than 40 amino acids but shorter than 100 amino acids could have a significant impact on the market.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 43.11 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 68.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Type of Manufacturers, Type, Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Awareness Levels Relating to Peptide Therapeutic Products Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Metabolic Disorders

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis

Global peptide therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of application, type, type of manufacturers, route of administration, synthesis technology, and region.

By application, the market is segmented into cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory, GIT, anti-infection, pain, dermatology, CNS, renal, and others.

By type, the market is segmented into generic and innovative.

By type of manufacturers, the market is segmented into in-house and outsourced.

By route of administration, the market is segmented into parental, oral, pulmonary, mucosal, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

In-house Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Investment and Promotion of Innovation

The in-house segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 64.7% in 2023 during the forecast period. Advances in the facility enable companies to retain complete control over their intellectual property, such as unique peptides and pharmaceutical processes and these services are critical to funding a protection of investment and promotion of innovation. Moreover, firms can have more ownership than the cost of domestic development.

Generic Segment to Drive Market Due to Increased Federal Government Spending

The generic segment is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditures and increased federal government spending on healthcare are expected to boost the uptake of generic drugs. The main factor for the generic movement is also thought to be the loss of protection for many branded drugs. However, brand loyalty can affect companies’ growth with some new drugs.

North America is Growing Due to Rapid Technological Advancements in Region

The peptide therapeutics market was dominated by North America in 2021. The rise of the regional market is primarily due to the expansion of the biotechnology industry, growing diagnostics for cancer and other diseases, and growing consumer awareness of peptide therapeutic products. In addition, it is estimated that increased government spending on R&D will help peptide therapeutics remain dominant over the forecast period. The well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors contribute majorly to the expansion. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, more than 1.9 million people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Rising Investments in Research and Development of Novel Drugs

Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders

Restraints

Instability of Peptides

High Cost of Developing Drugs

Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Drug Approval

Prominent Players in Peptide Therapeutics Market

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bachem Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Ipsen S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PolyPeptide Group

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Polytherapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S

