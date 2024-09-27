Pixalate Unveils Q2 2024 Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trust & Safety Reports: $6.4 Billion in Global Estimated Mobile App Open Programmatic Ad Spend Led by North America ($3.2B), EMEA ($1.4B), and APAC ($1.4B); $1.3B Spent on IVT, Including Ad Fr

London, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . In addition to the Global report, Pixalate also released North America , APAC , EMEA , and LATAM versions of the report.

The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic mobile in-app advertising on apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The reports also include mobile device market share trends, including Apple iOS devices and devices powered by Google’s Android operating system.



To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1 million downloadable mobile apps in the Google Play and Apple App stores and over 50 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q2 2024.

Q2 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:

Global Key Findings:

$6.4 billion in global estimated open programmatic ad spend on mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q2 2024 North America ($3.2 billion) captured 50.2% EMEA ($1.4 billion) captured 22.3% APAC ($1.4 billion) captured 22% LATAM ($353 million) captured 5%

in global estimated open programmatic ad spend on mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q2 2024 Apple iPhone has the largest estimated mobile device market share in the world (51%)

has the largest estimated mobile device market share in the world (51%) $1.4 billion in global open programmatic mobile app ad spend lost to invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, in Q2 2024, representing 20% of estimated spend





Regional Key Findings:

North America : Apple iPhone leads in North America with a 64% market share Google Play Store apps had a higher invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rate of 20%, compared to 17% for apps in the Apple App Store

: Apple iPhone leads in North America with a 64% market share EMEA : Apple iPhone SOV increased +16% YoY, from 35% to 41% 16% IVT rate across the region; Saudi Arabia had the highest IVT rate (28%)

: Apple iPhone SOV increased +16% YoY, from 35% to 41% LATAM : Apple iPhone had the highest SOV at 29% 19% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region; Brazil had the highest IVT rate at 22%

: Apple iPhone had the highest SOV at APAC : Apple iPhone saw its market share drop -21% YoY (from 41% to 33%) Oppo SOV increases +37% YoY; from 12% to 17% 30% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region; Indonesia has the highest IVT rate at 35%





: Apple iPhone saw its market share drop -21% YoY (from 41% to 33%)

The reports provide key insights into the state of the global mobile app ad industry by platform, including estimated open programmatic ad spend trends by global region, top grossing mobile apps, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends, IAB app category ad spend trends, and more.



