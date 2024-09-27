Novel combination of TALVEY®▼ (talquetamab) and TECVAYLI®▼ (teclistamab) suggest high response rates and durable responses in triple-class refractory patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, including those with extramedullary disease

Data from the investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 study demonstrate a safety profile consistent to talquetamab and teclistamab monotherapies1

BEERSE, BELGIUM, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced updated results from the investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 study evaluating the first bispecific antibody combination of TALVEY®▼ (talquetamab), the first bispecific targeting GPRC5D approved in Europe,2 and TECVAYLI®▼ (teclistamab), the first BCMA-directed bispecific therapy approved in Europe.3 The updated data showed high response rates and durable responses, with a consistent safety profile to each monotherapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who were triple-class exposed, including those with extramedullary disease.1 These data were featured in an oral presentation at the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 25-28 September (Abstract #OA – 03).1

“As multiple myeloma progresses, it becomes more difficult to treat, especially in patients with extramedullary disease, which spreads beyond the bone marrow and typically becomes resistant to standard therapies,” said Yael Cohen, M.D., Head of Myeloma Unit, Hematology Institute, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel, and principal study investigator.* “These results reflected promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile for this combination of two innovative bispecific therapies and provides a potentially promising off-the-shelf option for patients with advanced multiple myeloma.”

At data cutoff, 44 patients had been treated with the recommended phase 2 regimen (RP2R) of 0.8 mg/kg of talquetamab in combination with 3 mg/kg of teclistamab every other week.1 The overall response rate (ORR) was 79.5 percent, with a complete response or better (CR+) rate of 52.3 percent, an 18-month duration of response (DOR) of 85.9 percent, and an 18-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 69.8 percent with median follow-up of 18.2 months.1

“Every person’s experience with multiple myeloma is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all treatment approach for this complex disease,” said Edmond Chan, MBChB, M.D. (Res), EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead in Haematology, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “Results from the RedirecTT-1 study are very promising and we remain focused on maximising the potential of our portfolio through innovative combination regimens, such as teclistamab plus talquetamab, to reshape care for patients.”

Results from a subgroup analysis of patients with extramedullary disease (EMD; ≥1 bone-independent lesion of ≥2 cm), a patient population often facing limited treatment options, demonstrated meaningful ORR and DOR for bispecific antibody-based treatment.1 At the RP2R (n=18), results showed an ORR of 61.1 percent, with CR+ rate of 33.3 percent, an 18-month DOR of 81.8 percent, and an 18-month PFS rate of 52.9 percent in patients with EMD at median follow-up of 13.6 months.1

The combination of talquetamab and teclistamab had a safety profile that was consistent with the known safety profiles of each agent as monotherapy.1 Cumulative incidence of Grade 3/4 infections was slightly higher than that seen with either agent as monotherapy but plateaued from six months, and non-haematologic adverse events were generally low grade, including taste (50 percent) and non-rash skin (56.8 percent) and nail (47.7 percent) AEs.1

"Talquetamab and teclistamab have already demonstrated efficacy as standalone bispecifics in the clinical and real-world settings,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “We continue to research this innovative combination, as this study demonstrates both the efficacy and manageable safety profile of this combination, particularly in hard-to-treat patients such as those with EMD, as well as the combinability of talquetamab with other effective therapies.”

Additional data underscoring the combinability of talquetamab from the TRIMM-2 study will also be presented at IMS.4 First results from the RedirecTT-1 study were presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

About the RedirecTT-1 Study

The RedirecTT-1 (NCT04586426) study is an ongoing Phase 1b dose escalation study of the combination of the bispecific T cell redirection antibodies talquetamab and teclistamab in patients (n=208) with RRMM.5 The primary objective is to identify the recommended Phase 2 regimens (RP2R(s)) and schedule for the study treatment and to characterise the safety of the RP2R(s) for the study treatment.2

In part 1, patients will receive talquetamab and teclistamab with or without daratumumab in 28-day cycles following initial step-up doses.2 In part 2, patients will receive treatment doses (combination of talquetamab and teclistamab and daratumumab + talquetamab + teclistamab regimens) which will be determined by the RP2R[s] of the study treatment identified in Part 1.2 In part 3, patients will receive talquetamab + teclistamab combination therapy, at the RP2R selected from Part 1 and Part 2.2

About Teclistamab

Teclistamab is an off-the-shelf (or ready to use) bispecific antibody.6 Teclistamab, a subcutaneous injection, redirects T cells through two cellular targets (B-cell maturation antigen [BCMA] and CD3) to activate the body’s immune system to fight the cancer. Teclistamab is currently being evaluated in several combination studies.6,7,8,9,10

Teclistamab received European Commission (EC) approval in August 2022 for the treatment of patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.11 In August 2023, the EC approved a Type II variation application for teclistamab, providing the option for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5mg/kg every two weeks in patients who have achieved a complete response (CR) or better for a minimum of six months.12 To date, over 9000 patients have been treated with teclistamab worldwide.13

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using teclistamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics. In line with European Medicine Agency (EMA) regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, teclistamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Talquetamab

Talquetamab received conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) from the EC in August 2023, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.14 The U.S. FDA also granted talquetamab approval in August 2023, for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 antibody.15

Talquetamab is a bispecific T cell engaging antibody that binds to CD3 on T cells, and GPRC5D, a novel target which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, with minimal to no expression detected on B-cells or B-cell precursors.5 To date, over 2,000 patients have been treated with talquetamab worldwide.16

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using talquetamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics. In line with the EMA’s regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, talquetamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.17,18 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells change and grow out of control. In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.19 While some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels or kidney failure.20

*Dr. Yael Cohen, Head of Myeloma Unit, Hematology Institute, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; she has not been paid for any media work.

