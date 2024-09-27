Sculpture Hospitality Launches Innovative Ordering Feature to Streamline Inventory Management

Toronto, ON, Canada, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculpture Hospitality, the pioneering leader in beverage and food inventory management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Ordering feature. This cutting-edge tool is designed to streamline the ordering process for its clients, further enhancing their ability to manage inventory efficiently.

Developed in response to client and industry demand, the Ordering feature is a complementary addition to Sculpture Hospitality's existing suite of services. It aims to boost accuracy and efficiency, allowing clients to seamlessly handle their inventory and purchasing needs without incurring extra costs.

The new Ordering feature has been championed by George Jinargyros, Sculpture’s Regional Director of New York and Ontario, who has been instrumental in its development and rollout. “This is a tool that our clients have been asking for, and we’re thrilled to offer it as a free value add,” said Jinargyros. “The feature allows users to take the intelligence we provide through our inventory analysis and directly integrate it into their purchase orders. This saves time and reduces the guesswork, which is a game changer for many of our clients.”

Designed to integrate seamlessly with Sculpture Hospitality’s existing inventory management systems, the Ordering feature enables clients to generate purchase orders based on real-time inventory data, adjust orders as needed, and send them directly to vendors. This streamlined process not only saves time but also helps prevent over-ordering or under-ordering, ultimately leading to more efficient operations and cost savings.

“Sculpture Hospitality has always been about providing our clients with the tools they need to succeed, and offering this new feature at no additional cost is a perfect example of that,” said Vanessa De Caria, President and CEO of Sculpture Hospitality. “By using the Ordering feature, our clients can rely on accurate data to make informed purchasing decisions without any extra expense, which strengthens their operations and helps them stay competitive in the market.”

The launch of this complimentary feature is expected to have a significant impact on the industry, particularly as more vendors and clients adopt digital ordering solutions. While some vendors still require orders via email, Sculpture Hospitality is looking towards the future with plans to integrate directly with vendor portals, further simplifying the ordering process.

As the industry continues to evolve, Sculpture Hospitality remains committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of its clients. The Intelligent Ordering feature is just one of many enhancements the company plans to introduce as it continues to lead the way in inventory management technology.

For more information about the new Ordering feature or to schedule a demo, please visit sculpturehospitality.com.

About Sculpture Hospitality:

Founded in 1987, Sculpture Hospitality proudly stands as the original inventory hospitality franchise, pioneering advanced solutions for bar and restaurant inventory management. Their extensive array of services includes an intuitive restaurant inventory management platform complemented by insightful analytics, all backed by a team of seasoned industry professionals. The local experts at Sculpture, many of whom are industry veterans themselves, exemplify unwavering commitment, guiding clients through every facet of the inventory management process with adept, personalized in-person and virtual support.

Attachment