Aquestive Therapeutics Spotlights its Innovative Epinephrine Delivery Pipeline at Virtual Investor Day

Announces completion of enrollment in its oral allergen challenge study for the development of its late-stage pipeline program, Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film



Outlines the development strategy for the Company’s next pipeline product candidate, AQST-108 (epinephrine) Topical Gel for the treatment of Alopecia areata

Holds virtual investor day



WARREN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today hosted a virtual investor day highlighting the Company’s pipeline inclusive of Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film and AQST-108 (epinephrine) Topical Gel, both product candidates emerging from the Company’s Adrenaverse™ epinephrine prodrug platform. The event included presentations by members of the Aquestive management team and by distinguished key opinion leader J. David Farrar, PhD, Associate Professor, Immunology/Molecular Biology, UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“Our pipeline is progressing, and we are excited about the next chapter for growth. We recently submitted our pre-NDA meeting request to the FDA for Anaphylm and are on track to report topline data from our oral allergy challenge study in the coming weeks,” remarked Daniel Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “This is an exciting time for the Company and for our stakeholders, most importantly the patients we seek to help. As our next step for the Adrenaverse platform, we will focus on developing AQST-108 for the treatment Alopecia areata, based on our candidate’s differentiated therapeutic profile and significant unmet need in this indication.”

“Epinephrine plays a critical role in immune suppression but, until now, its role has been limited due to issues in the absorption and conversion of epinephrine,” said Carl Kraus, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aquestive. “Our Adrenaverse platform has demonstrated the ability to harness the therapeutic potential of epinephrine through highly differentiated prodrug formulations, which can achieve absorption, provide sustained local exposure and avoid systemic exposure. The platform makes it possible to deliver epinephrine locally across mucosal surfaces and the skin and, therefore, we believe that it has the potential to yield multiple product candidates focused on treating a range of diseases. AQST-108 for the treatment of Alopecia areata is a natural next step in the evolution of this platform.”

Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film

Aquestive outlined today that it has completed enrollment in its remaining supportive study for Anaphylm, the oral allergy syndrome (OAS) challenge study, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 following the completion of dosing. The Company remains on track to hold the pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it has recently submitted a meeting request letter to the FDA. Aquestive remains focused on completing an NDA submission with the FDA in the first quarter of 2025 and initiating a full product launch of Anaphylm, if approved by the FDA, at the end of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026.

AQST-108 (epinephrine) Topical Gel

The Company completed its first human clinical study for AQST-108. The two-part study was designed to assess the safety and local tolerability of AQST-108. Part 1 was designed as a single ascending dose escalation study to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of five different dose levels. The 1.0% dose of AQST-108 was chosen based on the highest dose found with no appreciable transdermal absorption in order to move into the Part 2 study of the development program. In Part 2, three formulations based on excipient variations were evaluated in twelve healthy subjects. In Parts 1 and 2, no serious adverse events or topical adverse events were observed. In Part 2, the calculated percentage of AQST-108 observed in the skin remained consistent across all studied formulations and zero post dose AQST-108 concentrations in plasma were observed.

Aquestive unveiled in the event its plan to develop AQST-108 for the treatment of Alopecia areata, which impacts as many as 6.7 million people in United States. AQST-108, a topically delivered adrenergic agonist prodrug, has the potential to support immune privilege in the hair follicle. The Company outlined the design of its planned Phase 2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of AQST-108 in mild to moderate Alopecia areata patients. The Company expects to hold a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2025 and to commence the Phase 2 study in the second half of 2025, pending alignment with the FDA.

The Investor Day webcast and accompanying written presentation (including discussion on the planned clinical and regulatory pathway and potential commercial opportunity) may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film

Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the FDA. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About AQST-108 (epinephrine) Topical Gel

AQST-108 (epinephrine) Topical Gel is a topically delivered adrenergic agonist prodrug gel product candidate. Aquestive completed a first in human study for AQST-108 that measured the amount of epinephrine that remained on the skin or was found in circulation over time after the application of the gel and without any serious or topical adverse events. AQST-108 is based on Aquestive’s Adrenaverse™ platform that contains a library of over twenty epinephrine prodrug product candidates intended to control absorption and conversion rates across a variety of possible dosage forms and delivery sites.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an earlier stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel for various dermatology conditions including Alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

