With Hurricane Helene Affecting the Big Bend Communities of Florida, EagleView Will Again Capture High-Resolution Aerial Imagery at Unmatched 1-Inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD to Support Immediate Recovery Efforts

Rochester, NY, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery and geospatial technology, has for the second time in three weeks activated its Disaster Response Program (DRP). This activation anticipates delivering assistance to populated, affected areas in the hurricane’s path by capturing of 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) ground sampling distance (GSD) post-event aerial imagery for use in recovery efforts. The previous activation was for Hurricane Francine which made landfall in Louisiana earlier in September. Hurricane Helene is expected to impact a wide area of communities in the Tallahassee/Big Bend area of Florida that will likely require extensive recovery and rebuilding.

EagleView’s imagery and data will be accessible to commercial and government organizations to support and expedite response, recovery, and restoration efforts.

Deploying the latest in aerial imagery innovation, EagleView’s 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD imagery delivers 9 times more pixel data than traditional 3-inch (7.62 centimeter) GSD imagery and up to 70 times more pixel data than commercially available satellite imagery. This industry-leading clarity provides unparalleled accuracy for critical decision-making in disaster recovery and beyond. To support its airplane image capture, EagleView will also utilize its cutting-edge EagleView AssessTM drone solution for a multi-modal approach to capturing images of affected areas.

Hurricane Helene is forecasted to be a storm of both high intensity and with significant population and geographic impacts. The storm’s anticipated severity already spurred mandatory coastal evacuations in 17 Florida counties due to feared storm surge as well as state of emergency declarations in six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“In support of this critical emergency, EagleView is again offering our 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD imagery – with its unmatched clarity and level of detail – as an invaluable resource to emergency management personnel, government agencies, energy providers, insurance companies, property managers and others in critical sectors involved in disaster response and recovery,” said EagleView CEO Piers Dormeyer. “We’re confident this groundbreaking technology can help those leading the recovery efforts, this time in Tallahassee and the Big Bend area of Florida and enhance the speed and effectiveness of their operations. We’re once again proud to support their response with our cutting-edge imagery and the most advanced tools available.”

The 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD imagery will be captured as part of EagleView’s Disaster Response Program (DRP), which has supported communities for more than 20 years. Traditionally, high-resolution imagery and data are captured for customers immediately following severe weather events.

Due to Hurricane Helene’s impact, EagleView is extending this offer beyond its usual customer base to assist more organizations in need.

EagleView's Disaster Response Program has been consistently helping counties and local governments respond to crises. Since 2016, EagleView has activated its Disaster Response Program 52 times to assist post-event recovery efforts ranging from wildfires and flooding to tornadoes, hurricanes, and terrorism. In the past two years, 29 counties have called on EagleView as a critical partner in their rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Since the inception of the DRP, EagleView has quickly mobilized its fleet to capture detailed orthogonal (top-down, 90-degree angle) and oblique (side view, 40-50-degree angled) aerial imagery as soon as weather conditions allow. This imagery is used by a variety of commercial and government entities to efficiently assess the extent of damage, prioritize recovery efforts, and rebuild essential infrastructure. For existing customers with historical imagery, EagleView’s data applications and change detection solutions can visualize building outlines and show where change has occurred as the result of damages, further streamlining post-disaster assessment and reducing response time.

A selection of the imagery is available for media use. Please contact EagleView via the media relations contact below. If your organization needs access to Hurricane Helene imagery to support recovery efforts, please contact EagleView at https://www.eagleview.com/contact-us/.

