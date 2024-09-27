Antelope Enterprise Schedules First Half 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”), the majority owner of Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), the operator of a livestreaming ecommerce business in China, and who expects to shortly enter the energy field through the production of electricity in Texas using natural gas generators, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 30, 2024, to discuss its first half financial results ended June 30, 2024.

The First Half 2024 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company’s Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of Antelope Enterprise’s website at: https://aehltd.com/ir/press-releases



To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-844-695-5522; international callers should dial 1-412-317-0698. In order to join the call, you will be required to provide the topic ‘Antelope Enterprise’ to enter the conference call.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on September 30, 2024, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529, and international callers can dial 1-412-317-0088, using the Conference ID number 7480379.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL US LLC ("AEHL US"), the 51% owner of Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), the operator of a growing livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers. Through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AEHL US LLC, the Company expect to begin generating electricity for a crypto-mining company in Midland Texas in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com/ .

Contact Information:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Edmund Hen, Chief Financial Officer

Email: info@aehltd.com

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick, Account Manager

Email: david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Phone: +1 646-694-8538