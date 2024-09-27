Online Lottery Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Regulatory Emphasis Cripples Momentum, Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Online Lottery is estimated at US$16.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the online lottery market is driven by several factors. The increasing adoption of smartphones and the internet has made online lotteries more accessible to a wider audience. The convenience and ease of participation, along with the availability of various payment options, have also contributed to the market`s expansion.

Technological advancements such as blockchain for secure transactions and random number generation for fairness have enhanced the credibility of online lotteries. Furthermore, regulatory support in various regions, aimed at curbing illegal gambling and promoting legal online lotteries, has provided a significant boost to the market. The ability to reach a global audience and offer diverse gaming options tailored to local preferences also drives the market forward.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Online Draw-based Lottery Games segment, which is expected to reach US$15.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.3%. The Online Sports Lotteries segment is also set to grow at 9.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Online Lottery Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Online Lottery Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Online Lottery Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 888 Holdings PLC, Churchill Downs, Inc., Bet365 Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Effect of the Pandemic Lockdown on Online Lottery Market

Massachusetts Lottery Faces Risk of Becoming Obsolete Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Scenario

Online Lottery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Overview of the Global Market for Online Lottery

Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Online Lottery Market Gets Lucky & Looks Forward to Incredible Growth

Online Lottery: Gut Punch for Some & Perfect Heaven for Revenue Support for Others

Rising Significance of Online Lottery in the US

Drivers Helping Online Lottery Market Step Up to Solid Game

Key Concerns and Challenges

Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Lottery Industry Prospects

Analysis by Platform Type

Regional Analysis: Europe Enjoys Frontline Position in Global Online Lottery Market

Online Lottery Gains Ground in the US amid the Pandemic

Sales of Michigan iLottery Products Surge in Michigan

Probable Ban on Online Lottery in Florida

The Indian Lottery Market: A Perspective

Gambling Industry: A Prelude

Lottery: A Key Segment of Gambling Industry

The Basics of Online Lotteries

Types of Online Lottery Games

Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Lottery

Selecting an Online Lottery Site: Factors to Consider

Online Lottery Business: Good Prospect for Investors

An Insight into Custom Built and Online Lottery Software

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Trends in the Lottery Industry

Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation

Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand

Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure of Big Jackpots

Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery Market

Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Lottery

Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake

Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Online Lottery

Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in Online Lottery

Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well

Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations

Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations

IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market

Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain

Issues & Challenges

Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion

Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 138 Featured)

888 Holdings PLC

Churchill Downs, Inc.

Bet365 Group

Camelot Group

24Lottos (Maxton Ltd.)

AB Svenska Spel

1xbet (Exinvest Limited)

500.com Ltd.

Berjaya Corp Bhd

California State Lottery

China Sports Lottery (Lottery.hk)

Annexio Limited

Arizona Lottery

Compania Nationala Loteria Romana

Colorado Lottery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r46i7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment