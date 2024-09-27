Surfing Boards Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring Quiksilver, Gul Watersports, Fox Head, Boardriders, Body Glove, Decathlon, and Agit Global

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing Boards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surfing Boards is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. Shortboards segment is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.0%. The Longboards segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
The growth in the surfing boards market is driven by several factors. The increasing popularity of surfing as a recreational and competitive sport has led to a surge in demand for high-quality surfboards. Coastal tourism and the proliferation of surf schools have introduced more people to the sport, expanding the consumer base. Technological advancements, such as improved materials and manufacturing techniques, have enhanced the performance and accessibility of surfing boards, attracting a broader range of surfers.
Additionally, the rise of social media and surfing-related content has played a significant role in popularizing the sport and driving market growth. Environmental awareness and the demand for sustainable products have also influenced the market, with consumers showing a preference for eco-friendly surfboards. These factors, along with the continuous innovation and diversification of surfboard designs, are expected to sustain the growth of the surfing boards market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Influencer Market Insights
- Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
- Surfing Techniques
- Types of Surfing
- Surfboards: An Introduction
- Types of Surfboards
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- US Leads the Global Surfing Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear
- Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries
- Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
- Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market
- Connected Surfboard
- Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
- 3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
- Drone Technology for Surfing
- Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
- Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
- E-foil Technology
- New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels
- Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation
- Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities
- Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
- Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
- Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
- Modular Collapsible Surfboard
- Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
- Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
- Electric Fin Surfboards
- Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
- Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
- Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
- Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure
- Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
- Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring
- High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
- Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects
- Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
- Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment
- Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
- Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
- Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks
- Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear
- Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism
- Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
- Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
- Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
- Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
- Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
- Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
- Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth
- Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
- Seasonality & Topography
- Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers
- Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
- Impact on Environment
- Associated Hazards
