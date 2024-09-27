Alternative Data Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Emergence of Real-Time Data Streams Accelerates Demand for Timely and Actionable Insights

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Data - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Alternative Data was estimated at US$7.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$98.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.0% from 2023 to 2030.







As financial markets become more competitive, investors and financial institutions are increasingly relying on alternative data to gain an edge, offering deeper insights and predictive power about market trends and consumer behaviors that are not available from traditional sources.

What Drives the Growth of the Alternative Data Market?



The growth in the alternative data market is driven by several factors. The increasing complexity and volume of global data generated daily necessitate more sophisticated tools and methods for analysis, making alternative data sources invaluable. The financial sector's ongoing digital transformation encourages the adoption of data-driven investment practices, further bolstering demand.

Additionally, regulatory changes emphasizing transparency and accuracy in reporting encourage firms to diversify their data sources to ensure robustness and depth in their analyses. As businesses across industries strive to outperform competitors and innovate, the reliance on alternative data will likely increase, ensuring its relevance and expansion in the global market.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Alternative Data Usage?



Technological advancements, particularly in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are dramatically enhancing the usability and impact of alternative data. These technologies allow for the efficient processing and analysis of vast and complex datasets, turning raw data into actionable insights. As a result, companies can predict market movements, consumer trends, and potential investment outcomes with greater accuracy, thereby optimizing their strategies based on data-driven decisions.



What Roles Does Alternative Data Play Across Industries?



Initially popular in hedge funds and asset management firms, the use of alternative data has now permeated various sectors, including retail, real estate, and technology. Retail companies use it to track foot traffic and consumer preferences, real estate firms analyze satellite images to assess property values and developments, and tech companies monitor software adoption rates through web scraping. This widespread adoption underscores the versatility and value of alternative data in providing competitive advantages across different market segments.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Credit & Debit Card Transaction Data segment, which is expected to reach US$14.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 40.8%. The Social & Sentiment Data segment is also set to grow at 56.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 55.6% CAGR to reach $25.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Alternative Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Interest in Non-Traditional Data Sources: Expands Addressable Market for Alternative Data

Advancements in Data Processing Technologies: Spurs Growth in Complex Data Analysis

Increased Use of Machine Learning: Enhances Predictive Power of Alternative Data Sets

Demand from Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors: Drives Adoption in Financial Markets

Expanding Applications in Retail and E-commerce: Strengthens Business Case for Consumer Insight Data

Emergence of Real-Time Data Streams: Accelerates Demand for Timely and Actionable Insights

Growing Competitive Pressures: Propels Firms to Seek Unique Data for Edge Over Rivals

Enhanced Data Visualization Tools: Improves Accessibility and Usability of Complex Data Sets

Rising Need for Enhanced Risk Management: Bolsters Market Growth Through Predictive Analytics

Expansion of IoT and Connected Devices: Generates Vast New Data Pools

Blockchain for Data Security: Creates Opportunities for Secure Data Sharing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 37 Featured)

1010data, Inc.

Advan Research Corporation

Convergence Inc.

Dataminr

Eagle Alpha

Earnest Research

geoLOGIC systems ltd.

Geotab, Inc.

M Science

Preqin

RavenPack

Thinknum Alternative Data

UBS Evidence Lab

Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC

Yipit LLC d.b.a. YipitData

