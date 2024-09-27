Canada Royal Milk hosts milestone event to celebrate Canada’s first infant formula manufacturing facility

KINGSTON, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Royal Milk today celebrated the official grand opening of its infant formula manufacturing facility, marking the milestone occasion with community, regional and federal partners.

“Seven years ago, Canada Royal Milk broke ground in the City of Kingston, kicking off a lengthy construction and approval process,” said Chenggang Han, General Manager of Canada Royal Milk. “To say it’s been a journey to get to where we are today would be an understatement, but we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the establishment of Canada’s first infant formula manufacturing facility.”

Spanning 320,000 square feet, the new facility employs more than 160 local, high-skilled employees who handle everything from compliance to production, marketing and engineering. It is anticipated that the workforce will continue to grow as production ramps up to meet demand.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed our ability to open our doors to the community, the hard work of our dedicated employees never stopped. We are pleased to announce that our production line is busy preparing for the cross-Canada retail launch of Niuriss, our infant formula product,” added Chenggang

After receiving the long-awaiting final approval from Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency last March to begin production, Canada Royal Milk launched Niuriss, the company’s inaugural infant formula product for sale online. The company is now focused on finalizing retail agreements, with the expectation that product will be on store shelves next month.

Canada Royal Milk is committed to delivering infant formula that adheres to the highest global standards of quality and safety. Every can uses premium ingredients and locally sourced Canadian milk free from artificial growth hormones and antibiotics.

“Thanks to the efforts of our community partners and our employees, Canada now has the most modern and advanced infant formula facility in North America right here in Kingston,” concluded Chenggang. “We are well positioned to be a major player in the market, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard when it comes to supporting the health and nourishment of families across the country.”

As part of the grand opening, Canada Royal Milk made a $10,000 donation to the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. This is on top of a donation of 5,000 cans of infant formula to the charity in May. The formula had a commercial value of $200,000.





For more information:

media@canadaroyalmilk.com

1 613-817-1228

About Canada Royal Milk:

Canada Royal Milk is a manufacturer of milk powder products based in Kingston, Ontario, operating a 320,000 square foot facility, and employing more than 150 skilled professionals. Through the creation of well-paying, high-quality Canadian jobs in our Kingston facility, Canada Royal Milk is committed to meeting Canada’s formula needs.