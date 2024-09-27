Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Class Action Announcement for New Fortress Energy Inc. Investors: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed Against New Fortress Energy Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against New Fortress Energy Inc. (“New Fortress”) (NASDAQ: NFE) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired New Fortress securities between February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”) The lead plaintiff deadline is November 18, 2024.



DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to New Fortress’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk regarding New Fortress’ plan to have its Fast LNG projects fully operational and increase business growth globally; and (2) New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to meet New Fortress’ publicly stated progress, specifically that its Fast LNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

New Fortress investors may, no later than November 18, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

