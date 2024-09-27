DEADLINE ALERT for NFE, WBA, DPZ, and BMBL: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to meet the Company’s publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024; (2) Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants were still touting the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)

Class Period: July 1, 2021 – June 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) despite repeated assurances, Walgreens was not disciplined about deploying capital to grow the U.S. Healthcare segment and did not know how to work with and scale the VillageMD model; (2) Walgreens was not able to profitably scale VillageMD to support the Company’s long-term growth initiatives; (3) Walgreens’ rollout of VillageMD clinics was not going according to plan; (4) Walgreens’ U.S. Healthcare segment was experiencing slower growth than expected because Walgreens had oversaturated markets with VillageMD clinics, leading these newly created medical clinics to be understaffed and see fewer patients; (5) Walgreens executives had failed to manage investor expectations regarding the negative impact that the VillageMD expansion would have on Walgreens’ short-term profits, overstatement of the value of VillageMD, and the risk that the Company would be forced to divest part or all of its stake in VillageMD; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

Class Period: December 7, 2023 – July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DPE, the Company’s largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino’s was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)

Class Period: November 7, 2023 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bumble’s Premium Plus subscription plan did not have a clear market fit and would very quickly need to be revamped; (2) Bumble’s tiered-subscription options were ill equipped to provide the claimed revenue per user benefit to the Company’s faltering market share, particularly regarding user growth and monetization; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

