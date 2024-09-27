IBN Recaps Record Attendance at Blockchain Futurist Conference; Acquisition and Expansion by Emerald Announced

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Canada’s flagship Web3 event, the 6th Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference , was held in mid-August at the iconic Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. Nurturing a burgeoning blockchain community for over a decade, Futurist Conference has become a vital pillar for accelerating revolutionary innovation in Canada’s Web3 ecosystem and the event series has garnered the reputation as a premier platform for pioneers of the fourth industrial revolution.



The conference brought together global thought leaders, developers, visionaries, startup entrepreneurs, investors, financial institution representatives, technology enthusiasts, and other industry luminaries to explore the rapidly evolving tech landscape and showcase stunning creativity in new-age applications.

This was by far the biggest year ever for the event series with 8,000+ in attendance, 250+ speakers, 130+ media, 80+ community partners, 15+ sub-events at the venue, and over 75+ sub-events across the city as part of Canada Crypto Week!

The Blockchain Futurist Conference mainly featured three key content themes – Crypto, Web3, and AI. Topics included DeFi, Payments, TradFi, Stablecoins, Regulation, Compliance, DAOs, NFTs, the Metaverse, Gaming, Privacy, Sustainability, Social Impact, Identity, and Machine Learning.

Distinguished speakers included Anthony Di Iorio, Founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Andiami; Perianne Boring, Founder & CEO at The Digital Chamber; The Honourable Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction at The Government of Alberta; Mike Silagadze, Co-Founder & CEO at ether.fi; Pegah Soltani, Head of Payments Products at Ripple; Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi; and many more.

The conference featured numerous engaging events and activations throughout, including ETHToronto and ETHWomen Hackathons and Workshops; Women’s Breakfast; AWIC Facilitated Networking; Coinbase Lounge, Kraken Krakeccinos; Blockchain Bootcamp; C4 Training; ICP Canada Hub Chain Fusion Event; DeCC Day; Kids Robotics and AI; Invest Hong Kong Seminar; and Newton Private VIP Event; as well as numerous enlightening speaker sessions, book signings, and interactive workshops. In addition, the conference hosted the unforgettable LTD Official Boat Party and showcased multiple inspiring NFT galleries curated by Goat Gallery.

Futurist once again added a huge AI component to their event which featured several expert speakers such as Ari Juels, Chief Scientist of Chainlink Labs and Professor at Cornell Tech; Trevor Koverko, Co-founder of Sapien; JD Seraphine, CEO of Raiinmaker; and Adam Benzine, Creator of RUINED MASTERPIECES and Oscar®-nominated Filmmaker. AI focused panel topics included: AI and Web3: Building a Decentralized Intelligent Future – The Good, The Bad and The Potential, and AI focused sub-events included AI & Ethics Roundtable by the pool.



Emerald Acquisition

Tracy Leparulo, Founder and CEO of Untraceable was thrilled to announce in her opening stage presentation, that the pioneering and highly successful Futurist Blockchain Conference series has been recently acquired by Emerald , one of the world's largest operators of B2B trade shows and conferences.

Together, the Futurist Blockchain series will expand its reach into the United States next year, including two exceptional shows – Toronto (May 2025) and Miami (Fall 2025).

Leparulo said “As someone who's been organizing Web3 events since 2013, it’s been an incredible journey to see the space evolve and grow. Blockchain Futurist Conference has always been about pushing boundaries and bringing Web3 to the masses. With the event now being acquired by Emerald, one of the largest B2B trade show operators, I’m deeply grateful for all the support we’ve received along the way to get this far. This new partnership is a milestone, and I’m excited to see how we can shape the future of the industry together.”

This collaboration with Emerald, a company that specializes in organizing mega Web2 events, will undoubtedly take the Blockchain Futurist Conference to the next level, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 and opening the doors to even greater opportunities.

To receive updates about these industry flagship events, sign up at https://www.futuristconference.com/get-involved



As an official newswire and a key sponsor of the event, IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire syndicated articles throughout its multifaceted network of 5,000+ downstream partners while enhancing media exposure through dozens of brands that collectively reach an audience of 2+ million. The multi-month media campaign also included ongoing outreach to the general public via wire-grade press releases.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications at IBN, commented, "The unprecedented success of this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference is a testament to the growing Web3 community and ever-increasing interest in new technologies. Having supported this amazing event series since 2019, we are grateful for every opportunity to amplify the voices of innovators and pioneers who are shaping the future."

Sign up for updates at the following link: https://www.futuristconference.com/get-involved

About Untraceable

Since 2013, Untraceable Events has been a leading force in blockchain event organization, hosting over 150 major Web3 conferences globally, including in the Bahamas, Barbados, Australia, Italy, and the United States. Under Tracy Leparulo’s leadership, Untraceable has pioneered many firsts, like the world’s first Ethereum Hackathon in 2014, Canada’s inaugural Bitcoin Expo 2014, and Founded ETHWomen.

Their flagship event, the Blockchain Futurist Conference, is Canada’s largest Web3 conference and a highlight of the Canada Crypto Week, consistently attracting over 10,000 attendees. For more information on Untraceable, please visit https://www.futuristconference.com .

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b114f91-b4a0-42de-848c-18b9a28c726e