SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) complied with federal securities laws. On September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed that the Company “received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri (W.D.Mo.) related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Acadia stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/acadia-healthcare-company/ to discuss your legal rights.