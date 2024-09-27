Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Regional Made For Advertising (MFA) Websites Ad Spend Report: 13% of Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend Went to Likely MFA Sites in June 2024; 15% in LATAM, Followed by North America (14%), EMEA (12%), and APAC (8%)

London, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Websites. The report benchmarks advertising trends on MFA websites (as flagged by Pixalate), including ad spend, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, and the top five websites flagged as MFA by region including North America , EMEA , LATAM , and APAC .

To compile the research in the series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 20 billion global open programmatic ad impressions from Q2 2024.

MFA websites and apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio. Learn more about Pixlate’s MFA detection technology here .

Key Stats: Pixalate’s Benchmark Report for MFA Websites in Q2 2024

13% of global open programmatic web ad spend was spent on likely MFA websites in Q2 2024, according to Pixalate’s data





North America MFA: 14% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 8% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA

Canada had a higher MFA ad spend rate (16%) than the U.S. (13%)

MFA websites had a higher viewability rate (60%) compared to non-MFA (55%)

Latin America MFA: 15% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 9% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA

Mexico (22%), Peru (21%), and Argentina (21%) had the highest MFA ad spend rates

MFA websites had a higher average viewability rate (60%) compared to non-MFA (54%)



EMEA MFA: 12% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 8.6% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA

The U.K. (14%) and Italy (13%) had the highest MFA ad spend rates

MFA websites had a slightly higher viewability rate (61%) compared to non-MFA

APAC MFA: 8.4% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 7% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA

Taiwan had the highest MFA rate at 35%, followed by Australia (13%)

MFA websites had a slightly lower viewability rate (54%) compared to Q1 2024



Top 5 Likely MFA Websites by Ad Spend in June 2024 by Global Region

Below are the top 5 websites flagged as likely MFA, according to Q2 2024 impression volume in each given region, as measured by Pixalate. The top 5 are then ranked by number of detected ads per minute, as measured by Pixalate.

Rank Region Domain 1 LATAM thefashionball.com 2 LATAM modernmic.com 3 LATAM moovitapp.com 4 LATAM ahorroastuto.com 5 LATAM hashtagart.com 1 APAC thesportsdrop.com 2 APAC udn.com 3 APAC kakaku.com 4 APAC tvbs.com.tw 5 APAC ettoday.net 1 NA thesportsdrop.com 2 NA relationshipsurgery.com 3 NA gosocial.co 4 NA truepeoplesearch.com 5 NA pensandpatron.com 1 EMEA spellrock.com 2 EMEA corrieredellosport.it 3 EMEA modernmic.com 4 EMEA justperfact.com 5 EMEA moovitapp.com

What’s inside the report

Pixalate’s Q2 2024 Made For Advertising Report for Websites includes:

Global regional breakdowns of likely MFA ad spend patterns (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC)

Invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) on likely MFA sites vs. likely non-MFA sites

Viewability rate on sites flagged as likely MFA

Websites flagged as likely MFA with the most programmatic ad traffic

Ad Refresh Rate on the top websites flagged as likely MFA





About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Made For Advertising Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared in this press release and/or the Report is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person, website, or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.