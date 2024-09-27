Ozan Ardic Embarks on Debut Canada-Wide Concert Tour

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozan Ardic, the rising 26-year-old Canadian composer and pianist, will embark on his highly anticipated debut concert tour across Canada this November. Audiences in seven cities—Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Toronto, and Edmonton—will be treated by OA Music to a stunning performance featuring original compositions and a special presentation of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Pathétique and Moonlight Sonatas. With a dynamic mid-program improvisation, Ardic promises a unique experience in every city.



The tour will kick off on November 5 at Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa, followed by stops at iconic venues such as Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel and Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver. Tickets are available for purchase now at ozanardic.com/events-1 . This is a not-to-be-missed event for both seasoned classical music lovers and newcomers alike. The blend of traditional works with fresh, original compositions ensures a captivating performance for all.

Tour Dates and Cities:

Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre, Ottawa, ON - November 5

Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel, Montreal, QC - November 6

Christ Church Cathedral, Vancouver, BC - November 8

Alix Goolden Performance Hall, Victoria, BC - November 9

Bella Concert Hall, Calgary, AB - November 13

Metropolitan Community Church, Toronto, ON - November 22

McDougall United Church, Edmonton, AB - November 30



Each concert will take audiences on an emotional journey, featuring Beethoven’s iconic sonatas and Ardic’s innovative, genre-defying pieces. “Each concert will be a one-of-a-kind experience,” Ardic says. “The improvisational section will reflect the mood of the audience and setting, making every performance completely unique.” Attendees will not only hear the music but also feel the energy and inspiration of each moment unfold live on stage.

Ardic has been praised for his ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. Aida Sarbasova, a frequent attendee, describes his performances as “mesmerizing” and filled with both technical brilliance and emotional depth.

Rising quickly in the classical music world, Ardic's recent lecture series, Between the Notes, drew hundreds and expanded his following. His mission is “to enhance the concertgoers’ experience by fostering a deeper understanding of classical music.”

About Ozan Ardic

Ozan Ardic is a Canadian composer and pianist known for his original works and innovative interpretations of classical music. He is committed to making classical music accessible and engaging through concerts, lectures, and recordings.

