Bitget Wallet Integrates Unizen DEX Aggregator, Broadening Trading and Liquidity Features

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, announces the integration of Unizen, a multi-chain DEX aggregator, into its Swap feature on mobile and browser extensions. This integration enhances trading options and expands liquidity access, adding Unizen’s capabilities across 13 blockchains and 197 liquidity pools.

The Swap function in Bitget Wallet aggregates hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, enabling users to perform token swaps, limit orders, and cross-chain services across 50+ blockchains. With the addition of Unizen, users can benefit from a broader selection of trading routes and deeper liquidity pools, which can make decentralized trading more seamless and efficient.

To further improve the user experience, Bitget Wallet offers advanced features such as real-time market trends, trending token rankings, gas-free trading, automatic slippage adjustments, and Smart Money tracking, allowing users to follow expert traders’ moves. Lightning-fast transaction modes also ensure minimal delays for active traders.

The integration with Unizen aligns with Bitget Wallet’s vision of providing a unified Web3 trading environment where users can manage, trade, and grow their assets across multiple chains. “We are constantly striving to bring more liquidity and trading options to our users,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “The integration of Unizen supports our goal of creating a multi-chain trading experience, allowing users broader access to the DeFi ecosystem with greater efficiency and transparency.”

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a strong Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is a leading option for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

Unizen is a leading DEX aggregator, enabling cross-chain swaps and DeFi access to UTXO assets like native Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Utilizing its in-house trade splitting and routing algorithm, Unizen aims to minimize slippage and reduce gas costs, offering advantages over other DEX aggregators.

Additionally, Unizen aggregates interoperability providers to offer fast and cost-efficient access to liquidity across multiple blockchains, with the goal of optimizing trading outcomes and enhancing user experience.

In addition to aggregation, Unizen is expanding its ecosystem with the launch of ZenChain, a Layer-1 blockchain that will utilize ZCX, the native token, for gas fees. ZenChain is a foundational part of the evolving Unizen ecosystem, which also includes diverse components such as decentralized governance, the Earn 2.0 staking program, and more.

Unizen is committed to continually advancing the decentralized financial space, providing fast, more cost-efficient solutions while enhancing the overall DeFi experience.

