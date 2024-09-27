SFIX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix, Inc. (“Stitch Fix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SFIX). Investors who purchased Stitch Fix securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SFIX.



On September 24, 2024, Stitch Fix issued a press release “announc[ing] its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, ended August 3, 2024.” Among other items, Stitch Fix disclosed that with fewer active clients in both the fourth quarter and full year, the Company experienced a 12.4% drop in sales in the quarter, resulting in a wider-than-expected loss. Anticipating declining sales in the first quarter and full year 2025, Stich Fix provided guidance for both the quarter and year that fell short of analyst expectations. On this news, Stitch Fix’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 39.47%, to close at $2.27 per share on September 25, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Stitch Fix securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SFIX.

