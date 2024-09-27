CSX Contributes $100,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it will contribute $100,000 to support the American Red Cross in its ongoing relief and recovery efforts underway in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.



“The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene has deeply impacted the communities where our employees, families, neighbors, and customers live and work,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “Our contribution to the American Red Cross is a reflection of our dedication to ensuring that essential resources reach the people and communities that need them the most as they begin the long process of rebuilding and healing.”

The donation to the American Red Cross will support the wide range of assistance underway, including working with community and government agencies to assess the damage and support emergency needs. The American Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food and health services to families who lost their homes and belongings.

CSX will also match dollar for dollar donations that company employees make to the American Red Cross.

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397