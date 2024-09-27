Seraph’s journey to Token 2049: Showcasing the Future of Web3 Gaming

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seraph, a next-generation Web3 game, has been actively engaging with its community through a series of major offline events leading up to Token 2049. These events, held across several key markets, provided a platform for the game to showcase its innovations in blockchain gaming while connecting with players on a personal level. With Seraph’s full release slated for 2024, the momentum from these events is setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Web3 gaming titles.

At the Taipei Asia Blockchain Summit 2024, Seraph participated with a booth at the Web3 Game Con and was featured in several key panels, keynotes, and side events. The summit, dedicated to exploring blockchain’s potential in gaming, allowed attendees to experience the game’s integration of ARPG mechanics with blockchain firsthand. Seraph’s active participation in these discussions further solidified its leadership in the evolving Web3 gaming space.

During Istanbul Blockchain Week, Seraph participated in the main exhibition and panel while also hosting a dedicated local meetup that drew strong interest from Turkish players. The game’s growing popularity in Turkey underscores its appeal to international audiences. Additionally, with the launch of a Turkish version in the latest beta, Seraph reinforced its commitment to localization and expanding into new markets.





At WebX 2024 in Japan, Seraph featured a booth in the main venue and co-hosted several side events, offering Japanese gamers a hands-on experience with the game. The positive reception from players cemented Seraph’s presence in the Japanese market, expanding its influence across Asia and further elevating the game’s profile in one of the world’s most competitive gaming landscapes.

Meanwhile, Korea Blockchain Week saw large crowds drawn to Seraph’s booth, where attendees explored the game’s Web3 technology and ARPG gameplay. The event was complemented by several co-hosted and hosted side events, where the Korean gaming community demonstrated a keen interest in Seraph’s upcoming features. This engagement reinforced Seraph’s position as a leading player in blockchain gaming, particularly in the dynamic Korean market.

The momentum continued at Token 2049 Singapore, where Seraph’s presence stood out with a notable booth at the main event, allowing the team to engage with key figures from the blockchain and gaming industries. To further engage the community, Seraph Night Singapore was powered by BNB Chain and featured Walter, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain, as the honored guest. The event offered fun, hands-on experiences with Seraph while providing insights into how BNB Chain is supporting the growth of Web3 games, including Seraph. In addition to these engagements, Seraph participated in side events such as Innoblock, GMA, and Web3 Fiesta during Token 2049, further expanding its visibility across the conference.

Seraph’s Significant Growth and Player Engagement

Seraph has seen impressive growth metrics over the past few months. During its June 2024 pre-season test, the game attracted 61,000 players, achieving record-high retention rates. Players spent an average of 7 hours per day online, generating nearly $3 million in fiat revenue and 360 ETH in cryptocurrency, with a total transaction volume surpassing $90 million.

Between July and August, Seraph hosted its Rush series events, which resulted in more than 700,000 Feather NFT holders. These NFTs are designed as a proof of claim for future Seraph tokens, leading to a surge in onchain activity. The events generated over 17 million onchain transactions and placed Seraph at the top of BNB Chain’s gaming charts. This success has paved the way for continued collaboration between Seraph and BNB Chain, with plans to attract even more users in the future.





“The offline events we’ve participated in have been crucial to our strategy,” noted Cherry, CBO at Seraph. “The positive feedback we’ve received from players across the globe has been instrumental in shaping the game’s future. These events not only helped us connect with the community but also showcased our innovations, contributing to the game’s expected success in 2024.”

Join Seraph at Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024

As Seraph continues to build momentum, the game will be featured at Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024, taking place from Oct. 30 to 31 at the Coca-Cola Arena. This event will offer an exclusive opportunity for gamers and blockchain enthusiasts to engage with Seraph’s development team and learn more about the game’s roadmap. Attendees are encouraged to join Seraph at this event to explore the future of Web3 gaming.

About Seraph

A crypto-native ARPG developed by Seraph Studio, incubated by a Korean gaming giant, Actoz Soft, the owner of the well-known game IP MIR series. Building upon the classic dark-themed loot game mechanics of equipment enhancement, character building, and dungeon crawling.





Expanding with AI companionship and additional MMO elements, such as multiplayer teaming, PVP leaderboards, and a player marketplace etc., enhancing its playability and sociability, constructing a free and open economic system that returns to the essence of gaming, aiming to create a fun, fair, and player-centric game world.

Follow us for more info

Website | X | Telegram | Discord | Medium



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.