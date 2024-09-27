Worlds’ Relationship with Jordan Freeman Group Terminates

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (Worlds) (OTCQB: WDDD) announces today that it is parting ways with Jordan Freeman. Mr. Freeman had been a director of Worlds since his appointment on May 14, 2024. On August 27, 2024, Worlds announced it had closed on an agreement to license the ZOOM Platform and certain other intellectual properties. That release was deployed prematurely, prior to the execution of such agreement and closure of the same. Subsequent to the announcement, Mr. Freeman expressed his desire to resign. Accordingly, the parties have agreed to terminate further discussions and Mr. Freeman has resigned from Worlds’ board of directors.

Thomas Kidrin, Worlds’ CEO, stated, “I thank Jordan for his time as a director and I wish him continued success in his business ventures.”

Contacts:

julie@accentuatepr.com

