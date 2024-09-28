International Mountain Tourism Alliance successfully held the "8-9.00 Sharing Session", focusing on new generation and creativity of mountain tourism

Xingyi, China, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 26th, International Mountain Tourism Alliance successfully held the "8-9.00 Sharing Session" with the theme of "new generation and creativity of mountain tourism" in Xingyi, Guizhou. This sharing session has attracted numerous industry leaders, young talents and cultural scholars to participate in exploring the future development trends of mountain tourism and the important role of the new generation in it.





At the event, guests from different fields brought wonderful sharing. Peng Xixi, the rotating chairman of Guizhou "Village Super League" Brand Management Co., Ltd., introduced the unique charm and brand management experience of Guizhou "Village Super League" and shared how to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of rural tourism through innovative operations. Luo Runzhou, who has more than 500 million readers and more than 35 million followers, discussed how to use the Internet and social media platform to promote mountain tourism from the perspective of new media communication. As the co-founder and CEO of Hunzhi Culture, Luo Runzhou also brought the new work of the Hunzhi Comics team, "How Village Super League was Tempered," which attracted the attention of many young audiences.

Xu Li, Vice General Manager of Shanghai Grand World, shared her rich experience in immersive performing arts, innovative new spaces for performing arts, and cultural digitization. She shared how to use digital means and new media operation strategies to effectively attract young customers and inject new vitality and creativity into mountain tourism. Wei Heng, the founder of PlayPro Boat Sports Club, has been committed to creating a comprehensive service model of "mountain+tourism+quality education" under his leadership. By designing phenomenal sports tourism brand events and boutique routes to meet the modern urban population's demand for sports and leisure consumption.

Cao Cong, an investment and financing expert at Bojian Capital, analyzed the financing strategies of mountain tourism and the operational experience of mountain homestays from the perspective of capital operation, providing valuable financial insights for the attendees.

In addition, German internet celebrity Robert dolf shared the international trend of mountain tourism and the importance of cultural exchange from an international perspective, providing attendees with a new international perspective. As an expert in REits business, Yang Lei demonstrated how to promote the sustainable development of mountain tourism projects through asset securitization with rich practical cases .

During the interactive session of sharing session, the attendees engaged in lively discussions around the theme of "new generation and creativity of mountain tourism". Everyone agrees that the new generation, as the main force of future society, plays an indispensable role in the innovative development of mountain tourism. They not only have innovative thinking and keen market insight, but also are good at utilizing the internet and new technologies to improve tourism experience and service quality.

This sharing session also set up an exhibition area to showcase the unique products and cultural creativity of Guizhou's mountain tourism. Among them, the rural agricultural tourism products brought by Zhang Anqi, the manager of Huayang River in Guizhou, have received widespread attention. The natural flavor without any additives has been praised by the guests on site.

Senior researcher Pan Zirun (Canglang) from the ancient city and well-known blogger Yang Tian, who has millions of followers, also shared on site. Pan Zirun emphasized the important role of mountain tourism in promoting cultural heritage protection from the perspective of ancient city protection and cultural inheritance; Yang Tian, on the other hand, combined his own sports and historical background to share how to enhance the cultural connotation and attractiveness of mountain tourism through cross-border cooperation.



The successful hosting of International Mountain Tourism Alliance's "8-9.00 Sharing Session" not only provides a platform for participants to exchange ideas and share experiences, but also injects new vitality and momentum into the innovative development of mountain tourism. We believe that with the joint efforts of the new generation, mountain tourism will usher in a better future.