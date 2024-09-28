SOGC Calls for Vigilance and Continued Advocacy on International Safe Abortion Day

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world observes International Safe Abortion Day, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is reaffirming its unwavering commitment to ensuring women across Canada and the world have safe access to abortion services and reproductive health care.



At a time when sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) are under renewed threat globally, it has never been more important to ensure all aspects of women’s health care in Canada are protected. The recent rollback of abortion access in the United States is a stark reminder that progress can be easily reversed and must not be taken for granted. Canada must remain vigilant in safeguarding women’s reproductive freedoms.

While Canada remains a beacon of light in the world when it comes to accessing health care, global challenges remain. In many parts of the world, access to safe abortion remains severely restricted or banned outright. This leads to unsafe procedures that endanger women’s lives and, in many cases, to preventable deaths. We must not forget: preventing access to safe care does not eliminate the need for abortions.

The SOGC is dedicated to improving access to safe SRHR services around the world. For example, the SOGC’s ALARM International Program provides specialized training in emergency obstetric and neonatal care to health care professionals in over 30 middle- and low-resource countries. The SOGC also supports a number of global women’s health initiatives aimed at strengthening maternal and reproductive health services in vulnerable populations globally.

On this International Safe Abortion Day, the SOGC remains a fierce champion for safe, legal and accessible abortion services — in Canada and across the globe.

"It’s heartbreaking that, in 2024, so many women still face life-threatening risks because they can’t access safe abortion care. While Canada remains a global leader, the fight isn’t over. We must remain vigilant here in Canada and continue to push for better abortion access and abortion care for women around the world.” — Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries:

Kelsey MacDonald

Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

kmacdonald@sogc.com

613-730-4192 x 228