M2 Compliance Leads Client Preparation for SEC's EDGAR Next Transition

Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, LLC ("M2"), a prominent Registered Filing Agent for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), is actively guiding its clients through the impending updates to the EDGAR filing system under the EDGAR Next rule, which focuses on EDGAR Filer Access and Account Management. The initiative aims to substantially enhance access to filer accounts, account management, and security protocols.



The SEC is introducing the EDGAR Next system, starting with a beta environment on September 30, 2024, and moving toward full mandatory compliance by September 15, 2025. We understand the critical nature of this transition in securing and optimizing your filing operations. That's why we're committed to ensuring you experience a seamless shift with minimal disruption.

Key Transition Dates

September 30, 2024: We'll assist you in engaging with the Adopting Beta for EDGAR Next. This includes:

Access to the new EDGAR Filer Management website and dashboard for testing with fictional accounts.

Capability to submit "test" amended Form IDs.

Opportunities to integrate and test beta versions of APIs.

Continued access to the legacy EDGAR filing system until March 24, 2025.

Note: Participation in this beta phase requires filers to utilize Login.gov credentials matching their official filing email addresses.



March 24, 2025: The new EDGAR Filer Management platform becomes operational. All filers must:

Enroll or reapply for access via an amended Form ID on the dashboard using their Login.gov credentials.

Engage with fully operational APIs available for those enrolled or with approved amended Form IDs.

Leverage dashboard functionalities for transition guidance, especially for ABS filers and others requiring specialized data retrieval or submission features.



September 15, 2025: Full compliance with the new EDGAR Next regulations is mandatory. Essential requirements include:

Mandatory multifactor authentication (MFA) via Login.gov for all filing activities.

Deactivation of legacy EDGAR access codes, with the option to reset remaining until December 19, 2025.

In alignment with the SEC's updates, Microsoft is enhancing security measures within its Entra platform by enforcing Modern Authentication protocols, including broader implementation of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as a standard security measure. These updates complement the SEC's adoption of EDGAR Next, underscoring the importance of advanced authentication practices to safeguard sensitive financial information.

As the CEO of M2 Compliance, I am excited to announce that we are proactively guiding our clients through the forthcoming updates to the SEC's EDGAR filing system under the EDGAR Next rule. This initiative is set to significantly enhance access to filer accounts, streamline account management, and bolster security protocols.

At M2 Compliance, we recognize that navigating these changes can be challenging. Our dedicated team is here to provide comprehensive solutions and expertise to ensure a smooth adaptation to the new system requirements. We are committed to empowering you with the knowledge and resources necessary to confidently navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

