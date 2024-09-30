Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced an offer to the holders of its EUR 2025 notes (ISIN: XS2306621934) to tender such notes for purchase by the bank for cash. The tender offers are subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 30 September 2024, including the outcome of the bank‘s intended new issuance.

Further information on the tender offers is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@is.kroll.com .

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO Bank, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and Nomura.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.