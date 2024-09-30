NE10 Vodka Showcases Its 70cl Premium Bottles and Rolls Out Ready-To-Drink Vodka Mix Cans

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NE10 Vodka Limited, (“NE10” or the “Company”) a leading nationwide drinks Company with a strong emphasis on premium flavored vodka and ready-to-drink cans (the “RTDs”), is pleased to announce the launch of its distinguished 70cl bottles and its pre-mixed 330ml RTDs.



Each bottle exudes sophistication and has a sleek modern design with an eye-catching chrome finish. The bottles encompass a captivating “light-up your night” feature which adds a touch of glamour whilst creating an ambiance that enhances any occasion. It’s not just a bottle, it’s a piece of art.

From its operational hub in Swansea, South Wales, the brand has seen significant growth in the past 8 months with over 1000 independent stores onboarded and more recently under agreement with a national high street retail giant, NE10 has positioned itself as one of the UK’s leading flavored vodka brands.

NE10’s flagship Pink Apple and Blue Raspberry ready-to-drink cans, are continually distributed to well over 1250 stores. In keeping with the industry demand, the Company is set to distribute its SKUs via multiple national retail outlets throughout the course of 2025.

NE10 has also seen its brand distributed throughout Europe’s party capitals, a market the Company intends to further capitalise on throughout the 2025 summer season. Additionally, NE10 has attracted attention from the UK and European festival scene, with national and international distribution secured across multiple “mega festivals”. NE10 is set to see its RTD sales alone scale to circa 4 million units throughout 2025.

Paul Carroll, NE10, commented: “Since its inception, the NE10 brand has developed into a leading drinks Company, originally launching with two SKUs we now have five SKUs in our premium bottle range and multiple SKUs in our RTD line. With four new exciting vodka mix RTDs ready to launch, including our highly anticipated energy inspired drink Electrified, we are certainly on course for a record-breaking year. I would wish to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

The Company also noted in the coming weeks it will update its shareholders on its approach into the US spirits market, national and international distribution, NE10’s capital growth plan and its new alcohol infused flavored beverages.

As one of the UK’s fastest growing flavored vodka brands NE10’s 70cl bottles and RTDs are currently available to purchase in-store and online.

United Kingdom: According to the Simpsons Beverage Report, vodka is leading the way across the spirits category with 2023 sales exceeding GBP £4Billion. NE10 is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing global market demand for the white spirit.