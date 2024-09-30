Mens Grooming Products Market to hit USD 89.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mens Grooming Products Market size was at approximately USD 55.5 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a steady growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2032, due to the rising awareness and acceptance of male grooming.

Media and advertising, spotlighting well-groomed male celebrities and influencers, have played a pivotal role in normalizing these practices. As a result, men are increasingly purchasing a diverse array of products, spanning skincare to haircare.

Today's consumers prioritize a professional appearance and personal confidence, further propelling mens grooming products market progression. Men are becoming more attuned to the benefits of grooming, recognizing advantages like enhanced skin health, improved hygiene, and boosted self-esteem. Brands are diversifying their offerings to cater to men's unique needs, introducing items such as anti-aging solutions, beard care products, and distinctive fragrances. This heightened demand underscores a shift towards a more inclusive perspective on personal care, signaling a robust industry expansion.

The mens grooming products market has undergone notable growth and evolution. Men are now adopting multi-step skincare routines, selecting products tailored to their unique skin types. There's a pronounced shift towards natural and organic ingredients, reflecting a broader trend of health-conscious and eco-friendly choices. The rise of gender-neutral or unisex products is challenging traditional distinctions between men's and women's offerings. Personalization is becoming paramount, with brands crafting solutions that cater to specific skin concerns and individual preferences. The digital landscape, especially social media and influencer marketing, plays a crucial role in product discovery and brand interaction. Additionally, there's a heightened interest in anti-aging solutions, beard care, and multifunctional products that emphasize convenience.

The overall mens grooming products market is segmented based on product type, end-user, price range, distribution channel, and region.

In 2023, the skincare products segment generated revenues of USD 17.1 billion. Projections suggest a growth trajectory with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The surge in the skincare segment of the men's grooming market can be attributed to heightened awareness of skin health and the growing normalization of male-centric skincare routines. This segment spans a diverse array of products, from facial cleansers and moisturizers to specialized treatments addressing concerns like acne and dark spots. The ascent of social media and influencer marketing has been instrumental in enlightening men about skincare, dismantling stigmas tied to male beauty routines. In response, manufacturers are crafting products that cater specifically to men's skin needs, often emphasizing masculine packaging and marketing.

In 2023, the mens grooming products market from individual segment accounted for 60.5% market share, with projections indicating a growth rate of 5.7% through 2032, spurred by shifting attitudes towards male grooming, the pervasive influence of social media, and a broader acceptance of men's self-care practices. As the segment continues to evolve, brands are consistently innovating products and refining marketing strategies to align with the dynamic preferences of male consumers.

Asia Pacific mens grooming products market was valued at approximately USD 16.7 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a growth rate of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032. The Asia Pacific region stands out as a vibrant and swiftly expanding segment of the market, propelled by notable economic advancements and evolving consumer behaviors. As nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan witness rising disposable incomes and urbanization, there's a burgeoning appetite for a diverse spectrum of grooming products. The increasing grooming awareness among men, shaped by global beauty trends and a younger demographic's pursuit of high-quality products, is driving this market growth.

Major players in mens grooming products market include American Crew, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Company, Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Gillette, Hugo Boss, Jack Black, Johnson & Johnson, Kiehl's, Lab Series, L'Oréal Group, Procter & Gamble (P&G), The Art of Shaving, Unilever among others.

