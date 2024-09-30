Global Market for Quantum Sensors 2025-2035: Case Studies of Quantum Sensors in Healthcare, Military Applications, Environmental Monitoring, Financial Sector and Quantum Internet

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Quantum Sensors 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quantum sensing is an emerging technology that allows for extremely precise measurements at the atomic level. It offers advantages over traditional sensors in terms of accuracy, consistency, and measurement frequency. The technology has broad potential applications across industries like life sciences, energy, communications, logistics, and microelectronics.
Key capabilities of quantum sensors include advanced monitoring, imaging, navigation, and identification. Specific use cases range from medical imaging and brain-computer interfaces to optimizing production lines and enhancing navigation systems. The market impact is expected to grow moderately approaching 2030, with potential for significant acceleration thereafter.
The current quantum sensing ecosystem is relatively small but developing. There are less than 50 quantum sensors start-ups, compared to over 250 in quantum computing. Most revenue currently comes from components and joint research projects rather than commercialized products. The ecosystem is most mature in equipment and components, with hardware products still in development.
Major focus areas include finding the right balance of sensitivity, size, weight and other specifications for various applications. Challenges like shielding sensors from environmental noise are being addressed through methods like sensor arrays and AI-enhanced signal processing.
Investment in the field is growing, with over 80% coming from venture capital and corporate investors. The five most funded start- ups have received over 80% of total funding. However, the full value chain is still being built, leaving room for new entrants.
Report contents include:
- Principles of quantum sensing:
- Explanation of quantum superposition and entanglement
- How quantum properties are leveraged for sensing
- Comparison of quantum and classical measurement techniques
- Key advantages: improved sensitivity, precision, and accuracy
- Types of quantum sensors:
- Atomic clocks
- Magnetometers
- Gravimeters
- Electric field sensors
- Quantum imaging devices
- Comparison with classical sensors:
- Sensitivity improvements: orders of magnitude better in many cases
- Size and power consumption advantages
- Limitations and challenges compared to classical sensors
- Cost considerations and potential for cost reduction
- Current technological readiness levels:
- Assessment of each quantum sensor type on the TRL scale
- Identification of sensors closest to widespread commercial deployment
- Areas requiring further research and development
- Market drivers and Market restraints.
- Applications and End-use Industries
- Healthcare and Life Sciences:
- Medical imaging:
- High-resolution MRI using quantum magnetometers
- Single-molecule imaging for drug discovery
- Brain activity mapping with increased spatial and temporal resolution
- Drug discovery:
- Quantum sensors for analyzing molecular interactions
- Accelerated screening of potential drug candidates
- Improved understanding of protein folding and dynamics
- Biosensing:
- Ultra-sensitive detection of biomarkers for early disease diagnosis
- Real-time monitoring of biological processes
- Quantum-enhanced DNA sequencing technologies
- Medical imaging:
- Defense and Military:
- Navigation systems:
- Quantum inertial measurement units for GPS-independent navigation
- High-precision timing for synchronized operations
- Underwater navigation using quantum gravimeters
- Underwater detection:
- Quantum magnetometers for submarine detection
- Quantum gravity gradiometers for underwater mapping
- Quantum sonar systems with improved range and resolution
- Communication systems:
- Quantum-secured communication networks
- Long-distance quantum key distribution
- Quantum radar for stealth technology detection
- Navigation systems:
- Information Technology:
- Quantum computing
- Quantum communication
- Cybersecurity
- Environmental Monitoring:
- Climate change research:
- High-precision gravity measurements for ice mass changes
- Quantum-enhanced atmospheric gas sensing
- Ocean current mapping using quantum magnetometers
- Geological surveys:
- Quantum gravimetry for mineral and oil exploration
- Earthquake prediction using quantum strain sensors
- Groundwater mapping and monitoring
- Natural disaster prediction:
- Early warning systems using quantum gravity sensors
- Improved weather forecasting with quantum-enhanced measurements
- Volcanic activity monitoring using quantum gas sensors
- Climate change research:
- Healthcare and Life Sciences:
-
- Oil and Gas:
- Exploration and surveying:
- High-resolution underground mapping with quantum gravimeters
- Improved oil reservoir characterization
- Quantum magnetometers for pipeline inspection
- Pipeline monitoring:
- Leak detection using quantum gas sensors
- Structural integrity assessment with quantum strain sensors
- Real-time monitoring of oil and gas flow rates
- Exploration and surveying:
- Transportation and Automotive:
- Autonomous vehicles
- Aerospace navigation
- Other Industries:
- Finance and banking
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Oil and Gas:
- Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.
- Technology Trends and Innovations
- Miniaturization of quantum sensors
- Room temperature quantum sensors
- Hybrid quantum-classical systems
- Quantum networks and distributed sensing
- AI and machine learning integration
- Quantum-enhanced metrology
- Market Forecast and Future Outlook
- Emerging applications and use cases:
- Quantum sensors in brain-computer interfaces
- Applications in anti-aging research and personalized medicine
- Quantum-enhanced virtual and augmented reality systems
- Potential disruptive technologies:
- Hybrid quantum-photonic sensors
- Topological quantum sensors
- Quantum sensors based on exotic states of matter
- Investment Landscape
- Case Studies
- Quantum sensors in healthcare: Early disease detection
- Detailed examination of quantum magnetometer use in early Alzheimer's detection
- Comparison of sensitivity and accuracy with traditional diagnostic methods
- Cost-benefit analysis and potential impact on healthcare outcomes
- Military applications: Enhanced navigation systems
- Case study of quantum inertial measurement units in submarine navigation
- Performance comparison with classical navigation systems
- Implications for strategic defense capabilities
- Environmental monitoring: Climate change research
- Application of quantum gravity sensors in measuring ice mass changes
- Integration with satellite data for comprehensive climate models
- Impact on climate change predictions and policy decisions
- Financial sector: High-frequency trading
- Use of quantum timing systems in high-frequency trading platforms
- Analysis of performance improvements and economic impact
- Regulatory considerations and fairness issues
- Quantum internet: Secure communication networks
- Pilot project for quantum key distribution in a metropolitan area
- Technical challenges and solutions in implementing quantum networks
- Potential applications beyond secure communication
- Quantum sensors in healthcare: Early disease detection
- Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.
Companies profiled include:
- Airbus
- Aquark Technologies
- Atomionics
- Bosch Quantum Sensing
- Chipiron
- Chiral Nano AG
- ColdQuanta
- Delta g
- EuQlid
- Exail Quantum Sensors
- Genesis Quantum Technology
- ID Quantique
- Infleqtion
- Ligentec
- M Squared Lasers
- Mag4Health
- Mesa Quantum
- Miraex
- MuQuans
- Nomad Atomics
- Nu Quantum
- NVision
- PhotonForce
- Q-CTRL
- Qaisec
- Qnami
- Q.ANT
- QuantaMap
- QuantCAD LLC
- Quantum Diamond Technologies Inc.
- QuantumDiamonds GmbH
- Quantum Optus
- Quantum Systems
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- First and second quantum revolutions
- Current quantum technology market landscape
- Investment Landscape
- Global government initiatives
- Industry developments 2020-2024
- Challenges for quantum technologies adoption
- Market Drivers
- Market and technology challenges
- Technology Trends and Innovations
- Market Forecast and Future Outlook
- Global market for quantum sensors
INTRODUCTION
- What is quantum sensing?
- Types of quantum sensors
- Quantum Sensing Principles
- Value proposition for quantum sensors
- Current Technological Readiness Levels
- SWOT analysis
ATOMIC CLOCKS
- Technology Overview
- High frequency oscillators
- Caesium atoms
- Self-calibration
- Optical atomic clocks
- Companies
- SWOT analysis
- Market forecasts
QUANTUM MAGNETIC FIELD SENSORS
- Technology overview
- Motivation for use
- Market opportunity
- Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)
- Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)
- Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)
- Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)
- Market forecasts
QUANTUM GRAVIMETERS
- Technology overview
- Applications
- Key players
- Market forecasts
- SWOT analysis
QUANTUM GYROSCOPES
- Technology description
- Applications
- Key players
- SWOT analysis
QUANTUM IMAGE SENSORS
- Technology overview
- Applications
- SWOT analysis
- Market forecast
- Key players
QUANTUM RADAR
- Technology overview
- Applications
QUANTUM CHEMICAL SENSORS
- Technology overview
- Commercial activities
QUANTUM NEMS AND MEMS
- Technology overview
CASE STUDIES
- Quantum Sensors in Healthcare: Early Disease Detection
- Military Applications: Enhanced Navigation Systems
- Environmental Monitoring
- Financial Sector: High-Frequency Trading
- Quantum Internet: Secure Communication Networks
END-USE INDUSTRIES
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Defense and Military
- Environmental Monitoring
- Oil and Gas
- Transportation and Automotive
- Other Industries
COMPANY PROFILES (45 company profiles)
