Global Market for Quantum Sensors 2025-2035: Case Studies of Quantum Sensors in Healthcare, Military Applications, Environmental Monitoring, Financial Sector and Quantum Internet

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Quantum Sensors 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum sensing is an emerging technology that allows for extremely precise measurements at the atomic level. It offers advantages over traditional sensors in terms of accuracy, consistency, and measurement frequency. The technology has broad potential applications across industries like life sciences, energy, communications, logistics, and microelectronics.

Key capabilities of quantum sensors include advanced monitoring, imaging, navigation, and identification. Specific use cases range from medical imaging and brain-computer interfaces to optimizing production lines and enhancing navigation systems. The market impact is expected to grow moderately approaching 2030, with potential for significant acceleration thereafter.

The current quantum sensing ecosystem is relatively small but developing. There are less than 50 quantum sensors start-ups, compared to over 250 in quantum computing. Most revenue currently comes from components and joint research projects rather than commercialized products. The ecosystem is most mature in equipment and components, with hardware products still in development.

Major focus areas include finding the right balance of sensitivity, size, weight and other specifications for various applications. Challenges like shielding sensors from environmental noise are being addressed through methods like sensor arrays and AI-enhanced signal processing.

Investment in the field is growing, with over 80% coming from venture capital and corporate investors. The five most funded start- ups have received over 80% of total funding. However, the full value chain is still being built, leaving room for new entrants.

Report contents include:

Principles of quantum sensing: Explanation of quantum superposition and entanglement How quantum properties are leveraged for sensing Comparison of quantum and classical measurement techniques Key advantages: improved sensitivity, precision, and accuracy

Types of quantum sensors: Atomic clocks Magnetometers Gravimeters Electric field sensors Quantum imaging devices

Comparison with classical sensors: Sensitivity improvements: orders of magnitude better in many cases Size and power consumption advantages Limitations and challenges compared to classical sensors Cost considerations and potential for cost reduction

Current technological readiness levels: Assessment of each quantum sensor type on the TRL scale Identification of sensors closest to widespread commercial deployment Areas requiring further research and development

Market drivers and Market restraints.

Applications and End-use Industries Healthcare and Life Sciences: Medical imaging: High-resolution MRI using quantum magnetometers Single-molecule imaging for drug discovery Brain activity mapping with increased spatial and temporal resolution Drug discovery: Quantum sensors for analyzing molecular interactions Accelerated screening of potential drug candidates Improved understanding of protein folding and dynamics Biosensing: Ultra-sensitive detection of biomarkers for early disease diagnosis Real-time monitoring of biological processes Quantum-enhanced DNA sequencing technologies Defense and Military: Navigation systems: Quantum inertial measurement units for GPS-independent navigation High-precision timing for synchronized operations Underwater navigation using quantum gravimeters Underwater detection: Quantum magnetometers for submarine detection Quantum gravity gradiometers for underwater mapping Quantum sonar systems with improved range and resolution Communication systems: Quantum-secured communication networks Long-distance quantum key distribution Quantum radar for stealth technology detection Information Technology: Quantum computing Quantum communication Cybersecurity Environmental Monitoring: Climate change research: High-precision gravity measurements for ice mass changes Quantum-enhanced atmospheric gas sensing Ocean current mapping using quantum magnetometers Geological surveys: Quantum gravimetry for mineral and oil exploration Earthquake prediction using quantum strain sensors Groundwater mapping and monitoring Natural disaster prediction: Early warning systems using quantum gravity sensors Improved weather forecasting with quantum-enhanced measurements Volcanic activity monitoring using quantum gas sensors

Oil and Gas: Exploration and surveying: High-resolution underground mapping with quantum gravimeters Improved oil reservoir characterization Quantum magnetometers for pipeline inspection Pipeline monitoring: Leak detection using quantum gas sensors Structural integrity assessment with quantum strain sensors Real-time monitoring of oil and gas flow rates Transportation and Automotive: Autonomous vehicles Aerospace navigation Other Industries: Finance and banking Agriculture Construction

Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.

Technology Trends and Innovations Miniaturization of quantum sensors Room temperature quantum sensors Hybrid quantum-classical systems Quantum networks and distributed sensing AI and machine learning integration Quantum-enhanced metrology

Market Forecast and Future Outlook

Emerging applications and use cases: Quantum sensors in brain-computer interfaces Applications in anti-aging research and personalized medicine Quantum-enhanced virtual and augmented reality systems

Potential disruptive technologies: Hybrid quantum-photonic sensors Topological quantum sensors Quantum sensors based on exotic states of matter

Investment Landscape

Case Studies Quantum sensors in healthcare: Early disease detection Detailed examination of quantum magnetometer use in early Alzheimer's detection Comparison of sensitivity and accuracy with traditional diagnostic methods Cost-benefit analysis and potential impact on healthcare outcomes Military applications: Enhanced navigation systems Case study of quantum inertial measurement units in submarine navigation Performance comparison with classical navigation systems Implications for strategic defense capabilities Environmental monitoring: Climate change research Application of quantum gravity sensors in measuring ice mass changes Integration with satellite data for comprehensive climate models Impact on climate change predictions and policy decisions Financial sector: High-frequency trading Use of quantum timing systems in high-frequency trading platforms Analysis of performance improvements and economic impact Regulatory considerations and fairness issues Quantum internet: Secure communication networks Pilot project for quantum key distribution in a metropolitan area Technical challenges and solutions in implementing quantum networks Potential applications beyond secure communication

Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.

Companies profiled include:

Airbus

Aquark Technologies

Atomionics

Bosch Quantum Sensing

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

ColdQuanta

Delta g

EuQlid

Exail Quantum Sensors

Genesis Quantum Technology

ID Quantique

Infleqtion

Ligentec

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

Mesa Quantum

Miraex

MuQuans

Nomad Atomics

Nu Quantum

NVision

PhotonForce

Q-CTRL

Qaisec

Qnami

Q.ANT

QuantaMap

QuantCAD LLC

Quantum Diamond Technologies Inc.

QuantumDiamonds GmbH

Quantum Optus

Quantum Systems

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

First and second quantum revolutions

Current quantum technology market landscape

Investment Landscape

Global government initiatives

Industry developments 2020-2024

Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

Market Drivers

Market and technology challenges

Technology Trends and Innovations

Market Forecast and Future Outlook

Global market for quantum sensors

INTRODUCTION

What is quantum sensing?

Types of quantum sensors

Quantum Sensing Principles

Value proposition for quantum sensors

Current Technological Readiness Levels

SWOT analysis

ATOMIC CLOCKS

Technology Overview

High frequency oscillators

Caesium atoms

Self-calibration

Optical atomic clocks

Companies

SWOT analysis

Market forecasts

QUANTUM MAGNETIC FIELD SENSORS

Technology overview

Motivation for use

Market opportunity

Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)

Market forecasts

QUANTUM GRAVIMETERS

Technology overview

Applications

Key players

Market forecasts

SWOT analysis

QUANTUM GYROSCOPES

Technology description

Applications

Key players

SWOT analysis

QUANTUM IMAGE SENSORS

Technology overview

Applications

SWOT analysis

Market forecast

Key players

QUANTUM RADAR

Technology overview

Applications

QUANTUM CHEMICAL SENSORS

Technology overview

Commercial activities

QUANTUM NEMS AND MEMS

Technology overview

CASE STUDIES

Quantum Sensors in Healthcare: Early Disease Detection

Military Applications: Enhanced Navigation Systems

Environmental Monitoring

Financial Sector: High-Frequency Trading

Quantum Internet: Secure Communication Networks

END-USE INDUSTRIES

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Environmental Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Automotive

Other Industries

COMPANY PROFILES (45 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/722suj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.