Chengdu Is All Set to Usher in the National Day Holiday, Launching Thousands of Activities and Tens of Millions of Yuan in Discounts

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chengdu, a popular tourist destination in China, has launched more than 1,000 cultural and tourism events, and issued cultural and tourism consumption vouchers amounting to 30 million yuan in an endeavor to boost the cultural and tourism market during the National Day holiday. From music to art, and interactive experiences to cultural performances, these initiatives will offer a diverse "cultural and tourism feast" for both citizens and tourists.



According to Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast TV and Tourism, the city has orchestrated five major events, four theme experience activities, 10 unique scenarios and several supporting activities for this National Day holiday. Among them, the four theme experience activities are standouts, with 75 distinct photo-worthy attractions having been set up across the city, inviting citizens and tourists to participate in creative interactions such as "sing-along", "collective picture drawing", "collaborative poem recital" and "playing a song together", all as a collective birthday gift to the motherland.

As a renowned historical and cultural city of China, Chengdu has demonstrated its profound cultural riches in this "cultural and tourism feast". The city is home to 194 museums of various types, including 20 national museums. During the National Day holiday, more than 40 exhibitions of exquisite works from their collections and festival-themed activities will be offered by the various cultural and art venues around the city, including the "Night Tour of Jinsha: Journey Through Ancient Shu - Museum Interactive Show" at the Jinsha Site Museum and the Three Kingdoms Cultural Carnival at the Wuhou Shrine. In addition to holding three major theme exhibitions that gather works of distinguished Chinese and French artists and calligraphers, Chengdu Museum will also extend its service hours for the National Day holiday, allowing people to enjoy a long holiday filled with culture, unique experiences, and meaningful moments.

In terms of cultural performances, Chengdu will take full advantage of the indoor and outdoor performance venues available to host more than 600 wonderful shows, featuring a variety of forms of performance, from pop concerts to concerts and street performances, just to name a few. In conjunction with the Yulin Folk Music Festival, the Yulin neighborhood in Chengdu has launched a special "Music Marathon" program, during which a myriad of musical forms such as stage performances, float parades, and flash mobs will be held non-stop for 42 hours. As an international classical music and art brand event for cultural exchange between China and France, the 12th Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Festival has extended invitations to a large number of outstanding musical artists, well-known symphony orchestras and musical ensembles from China and France, inspiring dialogues with the world through music and enhancing cultural exchange between the two nations.

Backed by its rich cultural and tourism resources, Chengdu has also rolled out five quality tourist routes, including "Chic City Tour", "Gourmet Tour", "Cultural and Museum Study Tour", "City Night Tour" and "Leisure Ancient Town Tour", providing tourists with tailor-made and exclusive travel experiences to cater to their different interests and tastes. In addition, Chengdu has issued cultural and tourism consumption vouchers covering seven major areas, including hotel accommodation, scenic spot tickets, quality tourist routes, performances, cultural entertainment, airfare subsidies, and inbound tourism, with a total value of 30 million yuan, while linking up with platforms such as Ctrip, AutoNavi and Didi to market National Day holiday discount packages. The largest discounts on airfares, hotels, tickets, car rentals, and vacations, among others, could reach up to 919 yuan, showing genuine sincerity in benefiting tourists from all over the world.

According to travel forecasts released by Chinese online platforms such as Ctrip and Tongcheng Travel, this year's National Day holiday in China is expected to set new records for both travel volume and tourism consumption, with Chengdu ranking among the top five most popular tourist destinations. Chengdu Immigration Inspection predicts that during October 1-7, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport will see 110,000-120,000 inbound and outbound passengers, with daily peaks expected to reach 18,000.

Source: Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast TV and Tourism