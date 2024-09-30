Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report and Directory 2024: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, Technology Type, Royalties

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 190 hematology deals from 2016 to 2024. Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hematology deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in hematology deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of hematology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in hematology dealmaking.



Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the hematology field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in hematology dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of hematology deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of hematology deals listed by therapeutic target.



Report Scope



Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of hematology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading hematology deals by value

Most active hematology licensing dealmakers

In Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in hematology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hematology partnering over the years

2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type

2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type

2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hematology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hematology partnering

3.3. Hematology partnering headline values

3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments

3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments

3.6. Hematology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading hematology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hematology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hematology

4.4. Top hematology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hematology therapeutic target



Deal directory

Deal directory - Hematology deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2024

Deal directory - Hematology deals by technology type 2016 to 2024

