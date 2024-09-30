Gout (Chronic Refractory) Market Assessment 2024 Featuring 15 Companies and 20 Key Drugs - Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gout (Chronic Refractory) Market Assessment: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights into several key aspects of disease management and treatment strategies. It begins with a disease overview, offering a detailed review of the pathophysiology and highlighting potential druggable targets that could be crucial for therapeutic interventions.

The epidemiology section delves into the prevalence of the disease, along with an analysis of the diagnosed and drug-treated population across various key market segments. This is followed by a breakdown of the current treatment options, including the treatment decision tree, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of both on-label and off-label treatments currently in use.

The report also highlights unmet needs, identifying areas where treatment gaps exist, presenting opportunities to improve disease management. The pipeline analysis compares both current and emerging therapies, assessing them on the basis of efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics, while evaluating their potential to address unmet clinical needs.

Finally, the value and access section provides a review of the evidence necessary to communicate value to key stakeholders such as providers, payers, and regulators. This section also covers competitive insights, detailing what competitors have implemented or are currently pursuing to gain a market advantage.













Key Topics Covered:



1. DISEASE OVERVIEW

A treatment-resistant inflammatory arthritis causing flares of severe joint pain and inflammation

Gout pathophysiology

Numerous risk factors for severe gout, but few truly refractory cases

Gout risk factors

2. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATIONS

Disease Definition

G6 diagnosed prevalent cases of refractory gout by region

Diagnosed prevalent populations of gout and refractory gout in the U.S. and EU5

Annualized incidence

Amgen/Horizon uncontrolled gout epidemiology funnel for U.S.

Diagnosed annualized incident cases of gout and refractory gout in the U.S. and EU5

3. DIAGNOSIS & CURRENT TREATMENT

Overview

Referral and diagnostic pathway for gout patients

The vast majority of patients achieve flare control with available treatment options

Treatment goals for chronic refractory gout

Types of urate lowering therapies

Treatment flow for gout

Treatment algorithm for gout

Krystexxa (pegloticase)

Krystexxa safety and efficacy w/ and w/o methotrexate

Physician perspectives on Krystexxa

Pegloticase - upsides and downsides

Surveyed rheumatologist-estimated Krystexxa share and discontinuation rate

Physician perspectives on Krystexxa (cont)

Key treatment dynamics that will shape disease management and drug use in gout

Must-know treatment dynamics in chronic refractory gout

Improved uricase and uricosuric formulations may vastly change the gout treatment landscape

Important dynamics of chronic refractory gout market evolution

4. UNMET NEED

Overview

Top unmet needs in chronic refractory gout

Physician perspectives on unmet needs in chronic refractory gout

5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Overview

Urate lowering therapies in late-stage development

Results from Sobi and Selecta's Phase III trial of SEL-212 uricase therapy rivals Krystexxa with methotrexate

SEL-212 Phase 3 safety and efficacy

Uricosuric agents dominate the late-stage pipeline, but there are novel uricases in early development

Urate lowering therapies in early-stage development

6. VALUE & ACCESS

Overview

Current pricing of gout therapies, U.S.

Typical U.S. commercial payer prior authorization criteria for Krystexxa

Payer financial burden of chronic refractory gout

Mean annual healthcare costs per patient by healthcare resource for refractory gout

Horizon has developed a number of programs to increase access and affordability of Krystexxa

7. METHODOLOGY

Primary market research approach

Epidemiology methodology

